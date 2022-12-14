28m ago

add bookmark

Australia mourns police officers, civilian killed in gunfight

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Australia on Wednesday mourned two police officers and a civilian who were killed in a gunfight in a remote property in Queensland state.
  • In honour of the slain officers, major landmarks in Queensland were lit up in blue on Tuesday.
  • New South Wales authorities said the sails of the Sydney Opera House would be lighted blue on Wednesday night.

Australia on Wednesday mourned two police officers and a civilian who were killed in a gunfight in a remote property in Queensland state, with landmarks lighted blue in some major cities.

Police were still trying to determine why the officers were attacked as they investigated a missing person report, Queensland police commissioner Katarina Carroll told ABC television.

"We will get to the bottom of this because we need to know what happened and why," Carroll said.

Constable Matthew Arnold, 26; Constable Rachel McCrow, 29; and Alan Dare, 58, who lived near the property, were killed in the gunfire on Monday, officials say.

In honour of the slain officers, major landmarks in Queensland were lit up in blue on Tuesday. New South Wales authorities said the sails of the Sydney Opera House would be lighted blue on Wednesday night.

Police shot and killed a 46-year-old man, a 47-year-old-man and a 45-year-old woman, believed to be the attackers, at the property in Wieambilla, about 300 km northwest of Queensland's capital, Brisbane.

Authorities have said, without giving more details, that "a siege" occurred there after Arnold, McCrow and two other officers arrived on Monday afternoon and were attacked.

A former school employee in New South Wales state, who had not been working since August 2021 and left employment in March, was among those killed, a spokesperson for the state's education department said in an emailed statement.

The police have not formally released the identities of the civilians killed in the incident. The Queensland police did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Gun crime is relatively rare in Australia, which implemented some of the world's toughest gun laws after a gunman killed 35 people in April 1996 at a cafe and tourist site at the former colonial prison of Port Arthur in the island state of Tasmania.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australia
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
42% - 965 votes
Lions
6% - 127 votes
Stormers
31% - 720 votes
Sharks
21% - 480 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.27
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.35
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.36
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.82
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,810.88
0.0%
Silver
23.79
+0.3%
Palladium
1,932.00
-0.2%
Platinum
1,038.00
-0.0%
Brent Crude
80.68
+3.3%
Top 40
69,676
0.0%
All Share
75,835
0.0%
Resource 10
74,705
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,927
0.0%
Financial 15
15,458
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

12 Dec

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo