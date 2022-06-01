Australia PM Albanese appoints record number of women to diverse cabinet

- Ten women were included in Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's cabinet.
- Albanese led Labour to be able to govern in its own right.
- The cabinet is diverse, including Muslims and Indigenous Aboriginals.
Australia's new federal ministry was sworn into office on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appointing a record number of women to a diverse cabinet team that includes religious minorities and Indigenous Aboriginals.
A total of 10 women were included in Albanese's 23-member cabinet, surpassing the seven in the previous Liberal-National coalition government led by Scott Morrison.
READ | Incoming Australian PM Anthony Albanese to meet US, Japan and India leaders
Industry Minister Ed Husic and Youth Minister Anne Aly became Australia's first Muslim federal ministers at a ceremony in the national capital, Canberra, while Linda Burney, wearing a kangaroo-skin cloak, became the first Aboriginal woman to hold the Indigenous Australians ministry.
Albanese formed an interim ministry, that included four other key members, two days after the 21 May election so he could attend a Quad group meeting in Tokyo, attended by US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and India.
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles - who was part of the interim ministry along with Penny Wong in foreign affairs, Jim Chalmers as treasurer and Katy Gallagher in finance - has been assigned the defence portfolio.
Don Farrell is the new trade minister and Tanya Plibersek the environment minister, while Clare O'Neil will be in charge of home affairs and Chris Bowen takes energy.
Former Labour leader Bill Shorten will be minister for government services.
Albanese on Tuesday said Labor will govern in its own right, claiming 77 seats in the 151-seat lower house, letting it form a majority government without the support of climate-focused independents and Greens.
Securing a majority lowers the risk for Labour that it would have to negotiate with 16 crossbenchers to pass legislation, although it will still need to win additional support for legislation in parliament's upper house.
Cabinet at a glance:
Minister
Portfolio(s)
Richard Marles
Defence
Deputy PM
Penny Wong
Foreign Affairs
Dr Jim Chalmers
Treasurer
Katy Gallagher
Finance
Public Service
Women
Don Farrell
Trade and Tourism
Special Minister of State
Tony Burke
Employment and Workplace Relations
Arts
Mark Butler
Health and Aged Care
Chris Bowen
Climate Change and Energy
Tanya Plibersek
Environment and Water
Catherine King
Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government
Linda Burney
Indigenous Australians
Amanda Rishworth
Social Services
Bill Shorten
National Disability Insurance Scheme
Government Services
Mark Dreyfus QC
Attorney-General
Cabinet Secretary
Brendan O’Connor
Skills and Training
Jason Clare
Education
Julie Collins
Housing
Homelessness
Small Business
Michelle Rowland
Communications
Madeleine King
Resources
Northern Australia
Murray Watt
Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry
Emergency Management
Ed Husic
Industry and Science
Clare O'Neil
Home Affairs
Cyber Security
Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.