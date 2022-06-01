Australia PM Albanese appoints record number of women to diverse cabinet

Ten women were included in Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's cabinet.

Albanese led Labour to be able to govern in its own right.

The cabinet is diverse, including Muslims and Indigenous Aboriginals.

Australia's new federal ministry was sworn into office on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appointing a record number of women to a diverse cabinet team that includes religious minorities and Indigenous Aboriginals.

A total of 10 women were included in Albanese's 23-member cabinet, surpassing the seven in the previous Liberal-National coalition government led by Scott Morrison.

Industry Minister Ed Husic and Youth Minister Anne Aly became Australia's first Muslim federal ministers at a ceremony in the national capital, Canberra, while Linda Burney, wearing a kangaroo-skin cloak, became the first Aboriginal woman to hold the Indigenous Australians ministry.

Albanese formed an interim ministry, that included four other key members, two days after the 21 May election so he could attend a Quad group meeting in Tokyo, attended by US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and India.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles - who was part of the interim ministry along with Penny Wong in foreign affairs, Jim Chalmers as treasurer and Katy Gallagher in finance - has been assigned the defence portfolio.

Don Farrell is the new trade minister and Tanya Plibersek the environment minister, while Clare O'Neil will be in charge of home affairs and Chris Bowen takes energy.

Former Labour leader Bill Shorten will be minister for government services.

Albanese on Tuesday said Labor will govern in its own right, claiming 77 seats in the 151-seat lower house, letting it form a majority government without the support of climate-focused independents and Greens.

Securing a majority lowers the risk for Labour that it would have to negotiate with 16 crossbenchers to pass legislation, although it will still need to win additional support for legislation in parliament's upper house.

Cabinet at a glance:

Minister Portfolio(s) Richard Marles Defence Deputy PM Penny Wong Foreign Affairs Dr Jim Chalmers Treasurer Katy Gallagher Finance Public Service Women Don Farrell Trade and Tourism Special Minister of State Tony Burke Employment and Workplace Relations Arts Mark Butler Health and Aged Care Chris Bowen Climate Change and Energy Tanya Plibersek Environment and Water Catherine King Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Linda Burney Indigenous Australians Amanda Rishworth Social Services Bill Shorten National Disability Insurance Scheme Government Services Mark Dreyfus QC Attorney-General Cabinet Secretary Brendan O’Connor Skills and Training Jason Clare Education Julie Collins Housing Homelessness Small Business Michelle Rowland Communications Madeleine King Resources Northern Australia Murray Watt Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Emergency Management Ed Husic Industry and Science Clare O'Neil Home Affairs Cyber Security

