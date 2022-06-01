24m ago

Australia PM Albanese appoints record number of women to diverse cabinet

  • Ten women were included in Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's cabinet.
  • Albanese led Labour to be able to govern in its own right.
  • The cabinet is diverse, including Muslims and Indigenous Aboriginals.

Australia's new federal ministry was sworn into office on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appointing a record number of women to a diverse cabinet team that includes religious minorities and Indigenous Aboriginals.

A total of 10 women were included in Albanese's 23-member cabinet, surpassing the seven in the previous Liberal-National coalition government led by Scott Morrison.

Industry Minister Ed Husic and Youth Minister Anne Aly became Australia's first Muslim federal ministers at a ceremony in the national capital, Canberra, while Linda Burney, wearing a kangaroo-skin cloak, became the first Aboriginal woman to hold the Indigenous Australians ministry.

Albanese formed an interim ministry, that included four other key members, two days after the 21 May election so he could attend a Quad group meeting in Tokyo, attended by US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and India.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles - who was part of the interim ministry along with Penny Wong in foreign affairs, Jim Chalmers as treasurer and Katy Gallagher in finance - has been assigned the defence portfolio.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese poses with his new
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese poses with his new Ministry after a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Canberra, Australia.

Don Farrell is the new trade minister and Tanya Plibersek the environment minister, while Clare O'Neil will be in charge of home affairs and Chris Bowen takes energy.

Former Labour leader Bill Shorten will be minister for government services.

Albanese on Tuesday said Labor will govern in its own right, claiming 77 seats in the 151-seat lower house, letting it form a majority government without the support of climate-focused independents and Greens.

Securing a majority lowers the risk for Labour that it would have to negotiate with 16 crossbenchers to pass legislation, although it will still need to win additional support for legislation in parliament's upper house.

Cabinet at a glance:

Minister

Portfolio(s)

Richard Marles

Defence

Deputy PM

Penny Wong

Foreign Affairs

Dr Jim Chalmers

Treasurer

Katy Gallagher

Finance

Public Service

Women

Don Farrell

Trade and Tourism

Special Minister of State

Tony Burke

Employment and Workplace Relations

Arts

Mark Butler

Health and Aged Care

Chris Bowen

Climate Change and Energy

Tanya Plibersek

Environment and Water

Catherine King

Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government

Linda Burney

Indigenous Australians

Amanda Rishworth

Social Services

Bill Shorten

National Disability Insurance Scheme

Government Services

Mark Dreyfus QC

Attorney-General

Cabinet Secretary

Brendan O’Connor

Skills and Training

Jason Clare

Education

Julie Collins

Housing

Homelessness

Small Business

Michelle Rowland

Communications

Madeleine King

Resources

Northern Australia

Murray Watt

Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry

Emergency Management

Ed Husic

Industry and Science

Clare O'Neil

Home Affairs

Cyber Security

