Australia PM says breakdown in US-China relations would be devastating

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
  • Australian PM has called for increased US-China engagement to avert a global catastrophe.
  • The relationship between the US-China hit decades-low with disputes over Taiwan, cyber espionage, and territorial conflicts.
  • The Australian leader said he supports Biden's dialogue efforts and warned of risks without open channels of communication.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday called for greater engagement between the United States and China, saying a breakdown in dialogue between the superpowers could have devastating consequences for the world.

The relationship between the United States and China is at its lowest point in decades, as they remain deeply divided over everything from the sovereignty of Taiwan to cyber espionage and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Speaking at the opening of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Albanese said he supported US President Joe Biden's efforts to open channels of communication with China.

"If you don't have the pressure valve of dialogue ... then there is always a much greater risk of assumptions spilling over into irretrievable action and reaction," Albanese told a ballroom packed with defence officials and diplomats from around the world.

He added:

The consequences of such a breakdown – whether in the Taiwan Strait or elsewhere - would not be confined to the big powers or the site of their conflict, they would be devastating for the world.

Intensifying competition between the US and China is expected to dominate proceedings at the summit. China's Minister of National Defence Li Shangfudeclined an invitation to meet there with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this week.

On Friday, the two shook hands on the sidelines of the conference, but the two did not have a "substantive exchange," the Pentagon said.

Austin is set to address the summit on Saturday before Li delivers his speech on Sunday.

Improved relations

Albanese's comments come as Australia seeks to stabilise its relationship with China after a three-year diplomatic freeze and trade blocks that Beijing is now easing.

China is its biggest trading partner and buys the bulk of Australia's valuable iron ore.

"We have an improved relationship with China; we want to cooperate where we can with China," Albanese said. "The dialogue had broken down; now there is dialogue."

The United States is Australia's biggest security ally, and Beijing has criticised a deal announced in March to buy US nuclear-powered submarines.

Australia is set to spend A$368 billion ($250 billion) over three decades on the submarine programme, part of a broader security pact with the US and Britain known as AUKUS.

Australia is also part of the Five Eyes intelligence collection and sharing network, along with the US, Britain, Canada and New Zealand –grouping Chinese officials say is part of the West's lingering "cold war mentality" and an attempt to contain its rise.

"In boosting our nation's defence capability, Australia's goal is not to prepare for war, but to prevent it through deterrence and reassurance and to build resilience in the region," Albanese said. 

