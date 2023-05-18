1h ago

Share

Australia police 'taser' 95-year-old in nursing home

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An elderly woman. Photo for illustration. Getty Images/Gallo Images
An elderly woman. Photo for illustration. Getty Images/Gallo Images

Australian police tasered a 95-year-old great-grandmother with dementia inside her nursing home, local media reported Thursday, sending her to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The woman, identified by media as Clare Nowland, was reportedly carrying a knife when staff at the Yallambee Lodge home in southern New South Wales called the police on Wednesday.

She "sustained injuries during an interaction with police at an aged care facility", New South Wales state police said in a statement, which made no mention of a taser being fired.

The 95-year-old was being monitored at Cooma District Hospital, police said.

The statement added: 

A critical incident team will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"That investigation will be subject to independent review."

Police declined to give any further details.

Sydney's Daily Telegraph newspaper said Nowland, a mother of eight, was found in her walking frame holding the knife when police were called.

READ | Kicks, punches and cries of 'Mom!': Footage shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police

Media officers at Snowy Monaro Regional Council, which runs the nursing home where the great-grandmother lived for more than five years, were not immediately reachable.

Australia's national broadcaster ABC had reported on Nowland's 80th birthday, which she celebrated by going skydiving in Canberra.

Relatives of the woman were at her bedside in hospital and had declined to comment, the ABC said.

Calls to a media manager for the hospital regional health department also went unanswered.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
yallambee lodge homenursing homeattack
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
49% - 1456 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
51% - 1492 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Literacy rates at all-time low, Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Literacy rates at all-time low, Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.40
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
24.06
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.90
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.83
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,061.50
+0.2%
Palladium
1,468.87
-0.4%
Gold
1,954.67
-1.4%
Silver
23.36
-1.7%
Brent Crude
76.96
+2.7%
Top 40
72,514
-0.9%
All Share
77,668
-0.9%
Resource 10
68,538
-1.4%
Industrial 25
108,103
-1.1%
Financial 15
14,743
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo