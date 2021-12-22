47m ago

add bookmark

Australia rules out lockdowns despite Omicron surge

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
  • Covid-19 cases have reached record-breaking highs in recent days. 
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged against strict lockdowns. 
  • Australia has depended on swift lockdowns and strict physical distancing to limit the spread of Covid-19. 

Australia must move past "the heavy hand of government" and authorities must stop shutting down people's lives with Covid-19 lockdowns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, as daily infections in the country shot up to a new pandemic high.

Covid-19 cases have been breaking records over the last several days, the surge fuelled by the more transmissible Omicron variant, but Morrison insisted that limiting the spread of the virus comes down to personal responsibility.

"We have got to get past the heavy hand of government and we have got to treat Australians like adults," Morrison told reporters, urging authorities to shift from "a culture of mandates" when it comes to masks and social distancing rules.

"We're not going back to lockdowns. We're going forward to live with this virus with common sense and responsibility."

Swift lockdowns and strict social distancing rules have helped Australia to keep its Covid-19 numbers relatively low at around 260 000 total cases and 2 154 deaths. But most of the country has been reopening over the last few weeks after higher inoculations despite the threat from the Omicron variant.

Authorities are now aiming to ramp up the rollout of booster shots with Morrison urging states to reopen hundreds of immunisation hubs shut down after demand slowed when double-dose rates in people above 16 years topped 80%.

Despite the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said "only a fraction" of those cases were ending up in hospitals. The number of people in hospitals has been creeping up, but remains far lower than during the Delta wave.

Around 4 600 cases were reported in Australia on Tuesday, exceeding the previous high of some 4 100 over the weekend. New South Wales, home to Sydney, became the first Australian state to top 3 000 Covid-19 daily infections, while neighbouring Victoria logged 1 245 cases. Other states have fewer cases.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
scott morrisonaustraliacoronavirusomicron
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.89
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.05
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.91
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.32
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,788.49
-0.0%
Silver
22.54
+0.1%
Palladium
1,802.01
+0.1%
Platinum
934.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
73.98
+3.3%
Top 40
64,612
0.0%
All Share
71,119
0.0%
Resource 10
68,624
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,676
0.0%
Financial 15
14,306
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo