1h ago

add bookmark

Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
  • Scott Morrison on Friday said Australia will not extend a controversial ban on citizens returning from Covid-hit India.
  • Morrison said repatriation flights could resume after 15 May, when the ban expires. 
  • Three flights are being planned to return the most vulnerable Australians still in India, bringing them to a quarantine facility.

Australia will not extend a controversial ban on citizens returning from Covid-hit India, the prime minister said on Friday following widespread public outrage.

Scott Morrison this week barred all travel from India, fearing a large number of Covid-positive arrivals would overwhelm Australia's already strained quarantine facilities.

The move stranded an estimated 9 000 Australian citizens and threatened them with large fines and jail time if they tried to dodge the ban and return on non-direct flights.

The conservative prime minister on Friday said that the measures would remain in place until 15 May as planned, but then repatriation flights could resume.

"The determination was designed to be a temporary measure and the medical advice... is that it will be safe to allow it to expire as planned on 15 May," he said.

Three flights are being planned to return the most vulnerable Australians still in India, bringing them to a remote Outback quarantine facility.

No decision has been taken yet on whether commercial flights will also resume.

Morrison's ban caused widespread outrage, with even allies describing it as racist and an abandonment of vulnerable Australians overseas.

He had already walked back the threats to prosecute returning Australians, saying it was "highly unlikely" the punishment would ever be meted out.

The legality of the ban is being challenged in federal court, with a hearing set to take place on Monday.

Australia has no widespread community transmission of Covid-19, but has seen several outbreaks emerge from hotel quarantine facilities, causing disruptive city lockdowns.

Since March 2020, Australians have been barred from travelling overseas and a hard-to-get individual exemption is needed for foreign visitors to enter the country.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiacoronavirus
Lottery
4 strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3985 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3692 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 397 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.23
+0.2%
GBP/ZAR
19.77
+0.1%
EUR/ZAR
17.16
+0.1%
AUD/ZAR
11.06
-0.1%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,818.37
+0.2%
Silver
27.20
-0.4%
Palladium
2,934.69
-0.5%
Platinum
1,252.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
68.09
-1.3%
Top 40
62,415
+1.2%
All Share
68,335
+1.1%
Resource 10
71,616
+2.3%
Industrial 25
86,371
+0.3%
Financial 15
12,653
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo