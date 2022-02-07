1h ago

Australia to welcome back international tourists after nearly two years

  • Australia will reopen its borders on 21 February.
  • Tourism-related businesses get a boost, thanks to the move.
  • Covid-19 deaths number 4 248.

Australia will fully reopen its borders to all vaccinated visa holders from 21 February, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, nearly two years after he shut the border to non-citizens to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Australia closed the border in March 2020 but began allowing skilled migrants, international students and backpackers to enter the country in December.

Morrison said during a media briefing in Canberra:

If you're double-vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia.

The relaxation of border rules will be a boost for airlines, hotels and other tourism businesses - the sectors worst affected by lockdowns and other tough curbs.

The news sent shares of travel and airline stocks surging, with Qantas up more than 5% and travel operator Flight Centre rising more than 7% in afternoon trade.

Strict border controls and snap lockdowns had helped Australia to keep its coronavirus numbers far lower than many comparable countries, but cases have hit record highs in recent weeks fuelled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The past week has seen a slowdown in daily infections and hospital cases, with Australia reporting just over 23 000 new infections on Monday, the lowest tally for 2022 and far away from a peak of 150 000 hit around a month ago.

Morrison adopted a 'push through' approach to dealing with Omicron that saw him rule out lockdowns and tough restrictions ahead of a federal election due before May.

Around 2.4 million cases have been recorded since the first Omicron case was detected in Australia in November. 

Until then, Australia had counted around 200 000 cases. Total deaths are 4 248 since the pandemic began.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

Read more on:
scott morrisonaustraliacoronavirus
