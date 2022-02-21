1h ago

add bookmark

Australia wants 'full investigation' into 'dangerous and reckless' China laser incident

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison
Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison
PHOTO: AFP/Adam Taylor, Prime Minister Office
  • Prime Minster Scott Morrison called for an investigation after a Chinese naval vessel pointed a laser at an Australian military aircraft.
  • Morrison claimed the incident took place so close to Australia's north coast, it was possible the vessel could've been seen from the mainland.
  • Morrison suggested if the situation were reversed and the incident took place in the Taiwan Strait, China would have taken exception.

SYDNEY – Australia's prime minister said on Monday that a Chinese naval vessel which pointed a laser at an Australian military aircraft was so close to Australia's coast that it possibly could have been seen from the shore, and he called for a full Chinese investigation.

Scott Morrison told media his government had not received an explanation from China over the incident last Thursday, which Australia considered "dangerous and reckless".

China said Australia's version of events did "not square up with facts" and was "disinformation".

The Chinese navy vessel within Australia's exclusive economic zone directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft over Australia's northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, Australia said on Saturday.

The P-8A Poseidon – a maritime patrol aircraft – detected a laser emanating from a People's Liberation Army – Navy (PLA-N) vessel, the Defence Department said, releasing photographs of two Chinese vessels sailing close to Australia's north coast.

A Chinese guided missile destroyer and an amphibious transport dock were sailing east through the Arafura Sea between New Guinea and Australia at the time of the incident, and later passed through the narrow Torres Strait.

Morrison told reporters in Tasmania on Monday:

It's possible people could even see the vessel from our mainland, potentially.

Australia had called through diplomatic and defence channels for "a full investigation into this event", he said.

He compared the incident to a hypothetical situation of an Australian frigate pointing a laser at Chinese surveillance aircraft in the Taiwan Strait, adding: "Could you imagine their reaction to that in Beijing?"

China's foreign ministry rejected the Australian criticism, saying the ship was abiding by international law.

"The Chinese vessel sailing in the high seas complies with relevant international law and international practice and is fully legitimate and legal," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing.

"We urge the Australian side to respect Chinese vessels' legitimate rights in accordance with international law in relevant seas and stop maliciously spreading disinformation in regards to China."


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
scott morrisonchinaaustraliadiplomacysecurity
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
13% - 723 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
25% - 1384 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
63% - 3512 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.13
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.61
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.18
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,896.76
-0.1%
Silver
23.79
-0.6%
Palladium
2,368.00
+0.8%
Platinum
1,077.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
93.54
+0.6%
Top 40
69,453
-0.3%
All Share
76,149
-0.3%
Resource 10
79,214
-0.0%
Industrial 25
90,834
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,092
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo