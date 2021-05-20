44m ago

add bookmark

Australian hoarder killed burglar and lived with corpse for 15 years

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A corpse surrounded by more than 70 bottles of air freshener was discovered in Australia.
A corpse surrounded by more than 70 bottles of air freshener was discovered in Australia.
iStock

Sydney – An Australian hoarder killed a burglar and kept the corpse for 15 years, using more than 70 air fresheners to mask the smell, local media reported on Thursday.

A coronial inquest heard that Sydney man, Bruce Roberts, shot intruder Shane Snellman during an attempted home robbery in 2002 and kept the body in his house, public broadcaster ABC reported.

After Roberts himself died in 2017 of natural causes, neighbours alerted emergency services who found his body slumped over a heater.

But Snellman's remains were not discovered amid piles of rubbish in the house until cleaners were hired to clear the estate about a year later.

The body was surrounded by more than 70 bottles of air freshener used to mask the smell, the coroner's court reportedly heard.

Roberts was said to be an extreme hoarder who rarely left his home, where more than a dozen firearms were also found.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiacrimebizarre news
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
4% - 1839 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
17% - 7214 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
79% - 34250 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes

5h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

5h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
14.10
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.90
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.18
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,870.50
+0.1%
Silver
27.63
-0.4%
Palladium
2,863.49
-0.3%
Platinum
1,206.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
66.66
-3.0%
Top 40
59,976
+0.3%
All Share
66,049
+0.3%
Resource 10
67,513
-0.2%
Industrial 25
83,718
+1.0%
Financial 15
12,592
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May 2021

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo