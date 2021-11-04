51m ago

add bookmark

Australian man charged over girl taken from outback camp

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A 36-year-old Australian has been charged with abducting a four-year-old girl from the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod.
  • The man was twice taken to hospital for self-inflicted injuries before being interviewed and charged with various offences related to the abduction.
  • The girl, Cleo Smith, was found safe on Wednesday when police broke into a house in Carnarvon, a town about 100 km south of the campsite.

Australian police charged a 36-year-old man on Thursday with abducting a four-year-old girl from an outback campsite 18 days before she was found safe in a locked house.

The man was twice taken to hospital for self-inflicted injuries before being interviewed and charged with various offences related to the abduction, police in Western Australia state said in a statement.

The girl, Cleo Smith, had last been seen in her family's tent in the early hours of 16 October at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod. In the morning she was gone.

Australia misisng girl
Cleo Smith was rescued on Wednesday, 3 November after being kidnapped from a campsite in Australia

Her disappearance triggered an extensive search by land and air, along with roadblocks and scouring of CCTV footage.

She was found safe on Wednesday when police broke into a house in Carnarvon, a town about 100 km south of the campsite on the far northwest coast of the state. The house is 3 km from her family home, media said.

Police said the charges the suspect faces include one count of forcibly taking a child under 16. The suspect appeared in court and was due to appear again on 6 December, police said.

During his court appearance the man threatened journalists in the public gallery and asked them what they were staring at, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported.

Police released an audio recording of their entry into the house and the discovery of the girl in a room. "We've got her. We've got her," an officer could be heard saying.

After being asked her name a few times, the toddler answered: "My name is Cleo". She had been found playing with toys with the light on, police said.

After meeting her family, state Premier Mark McGowan said Cleo was a "very bright, upbeat, sweet little girl" and looked "very well adjusted", considering her ordeal.

Specialist child interviewers would speak with her, and authorities had instructed her parents on how to talk to her to preserve her memory, authorities said.

The hashtag #CleoSmith has been trending on Twitter since Wednesday, with a picture posted by police that showed a smiling Cleo waving from her hospital bed drawing nearly 54 000 "likes".


Purple and pink balloons adorned the streets and many landmarks in Perth, the capital of Western Australia, were lit up in blue on Wednesday night to thank police for their efforts.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cleo smithaustralia
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 5188 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 888 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.26
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.79
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.64
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,788.95
+1.0%
Silver
23.82
+1.3%
Palladium
2,049.50
+2.0%
Platinum
1,042.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
81.99
-3.2%
Top 40
62,030
+0.1%
All Share
68,860
+0.2%
Resource 10
63,045
-0.1%
Industrial 25
90,156
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,459
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo