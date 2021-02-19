2m ago

add bookmark

Australian news sites' traffic falls after Facebook blocks content -Chartbeat

  • Total web traffic to Australian news sites dropped by around 13% after Facebook Inc blocked their content on the social media platform this week.
  • The data showed that a pickup in traffic to news sites from Google was outweighed by a significant slump in traffic from Facebook.
  • Total traffic to the Australian news sites from various platforms used outside the country fell by about 30%, the Chartbeat data showed.

Total web traffic to Australian news sites dropped by around 13% after Facebook Inc blocked their content on the social media platform this week, according to early data that underscores the outsize impact the US company has on the local market.

The data from New York-based analytics firm Chartbeat showed that a pickup in traffic to news sites from Google was outweighed by a significant slump in traffic from Facebook.

"Unfortunately, Facebook's disappearance has resulted in a hit to publishers' traffic numbers: when Facebook traffic dropped off, overall Australian traffic did not shift to other platforms," a Chartbeat spokeswoman said.

The Chartbeat data, which compared both domestic and foreign traffic to around 250 Australian news publishers on Wednesday before the ban to Thursday, provides some of the first tangible evidence of the impact of Facebook's move.

The social media giant on Wednesday barred users from sharing or reading news from Australian publishers on its platform in protest of a looming law that will force it and Alphabet Inc's Google to pay publishers for content.

Google and Facebook had campaigned together against the laws, which are expected to be passed by parliament within days, and both threatened to cancel services in Australia. Google, however, sealed pre-emptive deals with several media outlets in recent days.

Total traffic to the Australian news sites from various platforms used outside the country fell by about 30%, the Chartbeat data showed.

Chartbeat said that the percentage of traffic in Australia to the news sites from Google Search rose from around 26% on the day before the ban to about 34% afterward, while traffic from Facebook fell from around 21% to about 2%.

The analytics firm said that it counts Australian Broadcasting Corp and Australian Community Media among the publishers it works with, but could not say if any specific publishers were included in this data.

The Chartbeat data also found that the percentage of traffic to news sites coming from Facebook outside of Australia fell from around 30% to about 4%, while Google Search grew from around 38% to about 52%.

The Chartbeat spokesperson said foreign readership of Australian news sites is driven heavily by Facebook, with historical data showing around 15% of visits to Australian publishers being driven by Facebook compared to 12% of visits to publishers globally.

A 2020 University of Canberra study found 21% of Australians use social media as their primary news source and 39% of the population uses Facebook to receive news.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
googlefacebookaustralia
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R120K each
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 1006 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1211 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 6305 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.60
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.66
(-0.15)
ZAR/AUD
11.35
(-0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.20)
Gold
1769.84
(-0.17)
Silver
26.78
(-0.36)
Platinum
1258.00
(+0.12)
Brent Crude
62.59
(-0.71)
Palladium
2351.50
(-0.02)
All Share
66575.45
(-0.80)
Top 40
61206.58
(-0.86)
Financial 15
12355.71
(-0.75)
Industrial 25
88884.86
(-0.93)
Resource 10
65636.34
(-0.80)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb 2021

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo