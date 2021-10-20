1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Australian passenger train derails after hitting abandoned vehicle

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A train derailed in Sydney following a collision.
  • The four car train hit a car.
  • The driver, a guard and two passengers were taken to hospital. 

An early morning commuter train partly derailed after hitting a van abandoned on tracks near Sydney on Wednesday, trapping the driver and leaving others with minor injuries, authorities said.

The four-car train hit the vehicle in Wollongong, about 90km south of Sydney at 04:15 local time, knocking the front carriage onto its side and tilting the second carriage, emergency services said.

READ | Three dead, dozens injured after US train derailment

The train driver was released by firefighters and taken to hospital along with a guard and two of the train's nine passengers.

Police set up a crime scene after a person was reported running away from the scene. It was not known how long the van had been parked on the tracks.

"I was speaking to some of the railway workers on site and when they see a train in that position, they immediately expect fatalities, so I think it is very fortunate no-one was hurt," NSW Police Superintendent Craig Ireland told reporters.

Passenger numbers on trains in and around Sydney are still lower than pre-pandemic levels as the country's most populous city reopens.

The incident adds to commuter problems around Sydney where train drivers had already planned a strike over privatisation plans on Wednesday which was expected to shut down 70% of trains.

 Ireland said:

This will be a massive recovery operation and will cause some disruptions to public transport too to get that back on track.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australia
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 2615 votes
No, I have deleted it
37% - 3092 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
31% - 2546 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.52
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.03
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.89
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,776.40
+0.4%
Silver
23.87
+0.7%
Palladium
2,105.25
-0.5%
Platinum
1,045.50
+0.3%
Brent-ruolie
85.08
+0.9%
Top 40
60,190
0.0%
All Share
66,776
-0.0%
Resource 10
63,288
-0.8%
Industrial 25
84,981
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,022
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo