37m ago

add bookmark

Australian PM apologises, promises probe after allegation of rape in parliament

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
  • Australia's Scott Morrison apologised to a woman who alleged she was raped in the country's parliament by an unnamed colleague.
  • The prime minister has promised a thorough investigation into the government's workplace culture.
  • The woman said she had been raped in the office of Defence Minister Linda Reynolds in March 2019 by someone who also worked for Morrison's ruling Liberal party.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologised on Tuesday to a woman who alleged she was raped in the country's parliament by an unnamed colleague, and promised a thorough investigation into the government's workplace culture.

The woman said she had been raped in the office of Defence Minister Linda Reynolds in March 2019 by someone who also worked for Morrison's ruling Liberal party.

She told local media she spoke with the police in early April of that year, but she decided against making a formal complaint amid concerns about her career prospects. Police in the capital confirmed they had spoken to a complainant in April 2019, but she chose not to make a formal complaint.

The woman said she told senior staff in Reynolds’ office of the alleged attack. She said she was then asked to attend a meeting in the office where she says she was assaulted.

Reynolds on Monday confirmed she had been told of the complaint last year, though she denied the woman was pressured against making a police complaint.

Morrison on Tuesday apologised to the woman and promised an investigation.

"That should not have happened, and I do apologise," Morrison told reporters in Canberra. "I want to make sure any young woman working in this place is as safe as possible."

Morrison said he has appointed Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet official Stephanie Foster to review the process in dealing with workplace complaints, while a backbench lawmaker will investigate workplace culture.

The allegation has intensified pressure on Morrison after a series of allegations of improper behaviour towards woman within the Liberal party.

In 2019, female backbench lawmakers said they felt bullied to support a move to oust then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, while a former female Liberal staff member last year made an official complaint of improper behaviour by then immigration minister Alan Tudge.

Tudge has denied the allegation.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
scott morrisonaustralia
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 861 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 1060 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5354 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.44
(-0.07)
ZAR/GBP
20.11
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
17.57
(-0.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.26
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.06)
Gold
1820.38
(+0.11)
Silver
27.62
(+0.18)
Platinum
1298.50
(-0.46)
Brent Crude
62.56
(+0.46)
Palladium
2384.01
(-0.01)
All Share
67457.25
(+0.50)
Top 40
61982.25
(+0.50)
Financial 15
12828.85
(+0.67)
Industrial 25
89050.00
(-0.69)
Resource 10
66846.60
(+2.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo