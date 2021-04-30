1h ago

add bookmark

Australian PM meets with former govt employee who alleges rape in Parliament House

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former government staffer Brittany Higgins, who alleged publicly last month that she had been raped by a colleague in a minister's office in 2019, reacts as she speaks before protesters during a rally against sexual violence and gender inequality in front of Parliament House in Australia's capital city Canberra.
Former government staffer Brittany Higgins, who alleged publicly last month that she had been raped by a colleague in a minister's office in 2019, reacts as she speaks before protesters during a rally against sexual violence and gender inequality in front of Parliament House in Australia's capital city Canberra.
Saeed KHAN / AFP
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison met on Friday with a former government staffer who alleges she was raped by an unnamed male colleague while working in parliament.
  • Brittany Higgins described the meeting as "difficult", while Morrison said he was pleased to hear her views on how to make parliament a safer workplace.
  • Morrison has struggled to placate public anger amid several allegations of sexual abuse, discrimination against women and misconduct in parliament.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison met on Friday with a former government staffer who alleges she was raped by an unnamed male colleague while working in parliament, as Australia's government faces mounting public anger over its handling of the complaint.

Brittany Higgins, who filed a police complaint in March over the alleged rape in 2019, described the meeting as "difficult", while Morrison said he was pleased to hear her views on how to make parliament a safer workplace.

Morrison has struggled to placate public anger amid several allegations of sexual abuse, discrimination against women and misconduct in parliament in recent months.

Tens of thousands of women in March protested across Australia to demand gender equality and justice for sexual assault victims.

Higgins told reporters in Sydney:

The prime minister acknowledged that the system had let me down and we were in agreement that there needs to be reform.

Higgins said earlier this year she was raped in Parliament House by an unnamed male colleague in 2019 while she worked as a media advisor to then Defence Industry Minister Linda Reynolds.

She told local media she was pressured at the time not to make an official complaint but Reynolds has denied the allegation.

Morrison has come under pressure to explain why several members of his cabinet were told of the allegation, but he remained unaware until Higgins first went public in February.

Morrison offered Higgins a private meeting last week.

"I was pleased to be able to meet with Ms Brittany Higgins and listen to her views on how we can make Parliamentary workplaces safe and more respectful," Morrison said in a statement, without giving any more details on their discussion.

The approval ratings of Morrison's government, which was high at the start of the year due to its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, has taken a hit since Higgins went public with her complaint in February.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
scott morrisonaustralia
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
53% - 238 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
43% - 190 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
4% - 18 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.41
(+0.8)
GBP/ZAR
19.97
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.41
(+0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.17
(+0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.7)
Gold
1,771.04
(-0.1)
Silver
26.11
(+0.1)
Platinum
1,218.50
(+1.5)
Brent Crude
68.56
(+1.9)
Palladium
2,981.00
(+0.9)
All Share
66,713
(-1.0)
Top 40
60,868
(-1.0)
Financial 15
12,390
(-1.7)
Industrial 25
85,517
(-0.8)
Resource 10
68,445
(-1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo