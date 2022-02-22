Australian police arrest alleged hitman Graham Potter after 12-year hunt

Graham Potter, described as Australia's most wanted fugitive, has been arrested after 12 years on the run.



MORE: https://t.co/ObAhJtTF6i@anniepullar #9News pic.twitter.com/JKcrRIIeSJ — 9News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) February 22, 2022

Sydney – Australian police have arrested a suspected mafia hitman after a 12-year nationwide manhunt during which he used disguises and even a fat suit to evade capture.



The search ended on Monday when officers found Graham Potter hiding in a derelict house in the small town of Ravenshoe, Queensland, after a tip-off from the public.

In 2010, Potter fled before his court date, while facing serious charges including his alleged involvement in a planned hit at an underworld wedding.

Potter was listed among the country's 10 most wanted fugitives, with a Aus$100 000 reward offered for information leading to his capture.

'Very high-end fugitive'

Authorities had suspected he would look for work as a caretaker, farmhand, and was said to have "welding, beekeeping, hydroponics, aquaponics, gold prospecting and earth moving skills".

Potter already served 15 years in jail for the 1981 murder of a 19-year-old shop assistant.

The Ravenshoe community is still coming to terms with the realisation that Australia's most wanted fugitive lived among them, undetected for more than a decade. Graham Potter was finally captured yesterday, living in squalor. https://t.co/Wj2QBCJFrs @_jordanquinn #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/AjE2lSqZRn — 7NEWS Cairns (@7NewsCairns) February 22, 2022

Senior Victorian state police officer Mick Frewen on Tuesday hailed Potter's capture, describing him as "a violent person" and "very high-end fugitive".



Potter faces charges in Victoria for conspiracy to murder and the distribution of 25 000 ecstasy tablets.

He appeared in court in Queensland on Tuesday and did not apply for bail.

