12m ago

add bookmark

Australian police clear cabinet minister of rape, close investigation

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Australian police have closed a rape investigation into a cabinet minister.
  • They say there is insufficient evidence of the rape.
  • The complainant died by suicide in 2020.

Australian police said on Tuesday an investigation into a rape allegation against an unidentified cabinet minister was closed after authorities concluded there was insufficient evidence.

Several opposition Australian lawmakers said late last week they had received a letter detailing an allegation of rape against a male cabinet minister before he entered parliament.

READ | PM Morrison rejects calls to suspend Australian cabinet minister accused of rape

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the allegation had been referred to the Australian Federal Police (AFP), although the minister had "vigorously rejected" the allegation in a conversation with him.

On Tuesday, the AFP said it would not investigate as it did not have jurisdiction and police in New South Wales (NSW) - where the alleged crime is reported to have occurred in 1988 - also ruled out an investigation.

"AFP's role is to liaise and support and provide whatever advice those jurisdictions need in this matter," AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw told Australia's Channel 9.

Pressure on government

NSW Police said they had concluded there was insufficient evidence.

"NSW Police Force has determined the matter is now closed," it said in an email.

It said also the alleged victim did not make a formal statement to them detailing her account before she died by suicide in 2020.

NSW Police did obtain a "personal document" purportedly made by the woman, but had been legally advised this was insufficient to proceed with an investigation, it said.

While the ruling means Morrison will not have to suspend the minister as directed by parliamentary rules, it does little to ease pressure on his government.

Three former staff members of the ruling Liberal party said in February they had been raped by an unidentified colleague.

One victim who went public with her allegations has made an official police complaint.

Morrison's government said on Tuesday it had established an independent and confidential 24/7 telephone service for current and former parliamentary employees to report allegations of improper conduct.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australia
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3027 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2088 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2942 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.04
(-0.53)
ZAR/GBP
20.87
(+0.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.05
(+0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.64
(+0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.33)
Gold
1718.28
(-0.33)
Silver
26.04
(-1.69)
Platinum
1173.18
(-0.95)
Brent Crude
63.29
(-1.13)
Palladium
2347.21
(+0.40)
All Share
67468.98
(-0.10)
Top 40
62050.53
(-0.09)
Financial 15
12501.07
(+0.36)
Industrial 25
88415.51
(+0.38)
Resource 10
68350.37
(-0.90)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo