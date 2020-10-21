33m ago

add bookmark

Australian police get information on alleged Vatican funds transfer amid Pell case

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Australian Cardinal George Pell
Australian Cardinal George Pell
William West, AFP
  • Italian media recently reported that Pell's nemesis, Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, sent 700 000 euros to Australia to help Pell's "enemies".
  • The AFP and Victoria Police had no comment on the matter on Wednesday.
  • Italian media have reported that the alleged wire transfer may have been used to "buy" the accusers in Pell's trial.

Australia's financial crimes watchdog said it had handed information to police about the alleged transfer of Vatican funds to Australia amid the prosecution of former Vatican treasurer George Pell for child sex abuse.

Italian media recently reported that Pell's nemesis, Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, sent 700 000 euros to Australia to help Pell's "enemies" while Pell was facing sexual assault charges. Becciu's lawyer has denied the reports.

The head of the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) told a Senate committee on Tuesday that the agency had probed the allegations and given information to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and state police.

"I can confirm AUSTRAC has looked into the matter and we've provided information to the AFP and to Victoria Police," AUSTRAC Chief Executive Nicole Rose told a Senate Estimates committee hearing on Tuesday, when asked whether it had investigated the alleged Vatican funds transfer.

The AFP and Victoria Police had no comment on the matter on Wednesday.

Pell was acquitted by Australia's High Court in April after serving 13 months in jail on charges he assaulted two choirboys. His lawyer said the Italian media reports on the alleged transfer of Vatican funds must be probed.

"If one is to give any credence to what has been alleged, then it is critical that all proper money tracing exercises be undertaken," Pell's lawyer, Robert Richter, told Reuters on 5 October.

Italian media have reported that the alleged wire transfer may have been used to "buy" the accusers in Pell's trial.

Pell's accuser in the sexual assault case said through his lawyer that "he has no knowledge of any payments allegedly made by the Vatican to Australia".

His lawyer, Viv Waller, also said she had no knowledge of any payments nor any investigation into alleged payments.

"I have not been contacted by Victoria Police, the Australian Federal Police or AUSTRAC," Waller said in emailed comments.

When Pell was economy minister, in charge of overhauling the Vatican's finances, he ran into strong opposition from Becciu, who was number two in the Vatican's Secretariat of State.

The Pope fired Becciu on accusations of embezzlement and nepotism in September. Becciu has denied all wrongdoing.

After Becciu was sacked, Pell said: "The Holy Father was elected to clean up Vatican finances. He plays a long game and is to be thanked and congratulated on recent developments."

Pell returned to Rome on 30 September for the first time since 2017. He held a meeting with the Pope on 12 October.


Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Pope Francis meets acquitted Australian cardinal George Pell
Australian media to be tried for contempt over Pell reporting
Cardinal Pell knew of clergy abuse for decades: inquiry
Read more on:
george pellaustralia
Lottery
1 player scoops R353k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 5821 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 6861 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.40
(+0.26)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(-0.45)
ZAR/EUR
19.44
(+0.15)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(-0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.25)
Gold
1917.75
(+0.39)
Silver
25.00
(+1.08)
Platinum
876.00
(+0.57)
Brent Crude
43.05
(+1.28)
Palladium
2400.00
(+0.44)
All Share
55295.96
(+0.04)
Top 40
50867.75
(+0.03)
Financial 15
10037.06
(+0.81)
Industrial 25
75234.11
(-0.44)
Resource 10
53975.98
(+0.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo