1h ago

add bookmark

Australia's Claremont serial killer found guilty after 30 years

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • Bradley Edwards was found guilty of murdering two women in Perth in the mid-1990s.
  • Both women were found in bushland with their throats cut, with other wounds from trying to defend themselves.
  • This was one of the country's highest-profile and longest-running unsolved murder cases.

An Australian man was found guilty on Thursday of killing two women in Perth in the mid-1990s, but acquitted of a third death, marking a partial close to one of the country's highest-profile and longest-running unsolved murder cases.

Former telecoms technician Bradley Edwards, 51, was found guilty of murdering child-care worker Jane Rimmer, 23, and lawyer Ciara Glennon, 27, in 1996 and 1997 after abducting them from the downtown entertainment district of Claremont.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Hall acquitted Edwards of killing Sarah Spiers, the first woman to disappear but whose body has never been found, saying that although it was possible or even probable Edwards was the killer, there was not enough evidence to convict him.

"Bradley Edwards' crimes spanned a decade of terror starting with violent assault that escalated to the murder of young women," Western Australian police commissioner Chris Dawson told reporters. "It is indeed a dark period in our history."

Both women were found in bushland with their throats cut, with other wounds from trying to defend themselves.

Advances in forensic science allowed police to identify fragments of Edwards' DNA from under Glennon's fingernails before his arrest in 2016.

Blue polyester fibres that were found on both women's bodies, as well as the shorts of a 17-year-old girl Edwards admitted raping at a cemetery in 1995, matched the fibres used in Edwards' uniform, a colour manufactured solely for his company.

Karl O'Callaghan, police commissioner at the time of Edwards' arrest, said the finding was "an enormous relief."

"I guess somewhat mixed emotions too, because only two convictions were recorded," he said.

State Premier Mark McGowan appealed for Edwards to reveal the location of Spiers' body.

"This is to Mr Edwards: If you know where Sarah Spiers is, can you please tell us... Can you please provide some closure to the Spiers family to let them know where their daughter is?"

Related Links
'Golden State Killer' suspect pleads guilty to 13 murders, admits dozens of rapes
Police catch suspected serial killer of Barcelona homeless
US's most prolific serial killer has murdered at least 50: FBI
Read more on:
australiamurderscrimes
Lottery
Lekker Heritage Day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
13% - 491 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
77% - 2838 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
10% - 366 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.93
(+0.72)
ZAR/GBP
21.57
(+0.88)
ZAR/EUR
19.76
(+0.98)
ZAR/AUD
11.93
(+1.38)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.17)
Gold
1867.94
(+0.71)
Silver
23.17
(+5.69)
Platinum
848.00
(+1.91)
Brent Crude
41.98
(+0.17)
Palladium
2221.71
(+0.92)
All Share
54247.81
(+1.84)
Top 40
50127.05
(+2.04)
Financial 15
9588.13
(+0.19)
Industrial 25
74229.70
(+3.26)
Resource 10
53508.98
(+1.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo