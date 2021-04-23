11m ago

add bookmark

Australia's Perth to enter snap lockdown after one Covid-19 case

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • According health officials, the man is likely to have contracted the virus during a two-week quarantine stay in a Perth hotel.
  • The three-day lockdown begins at midnight on Friday, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said.
  • "We can't take any chances with the virus," McGowan stressed.

Western Australia's capital of Perth and the neighbouring Peel region will enter a snap three-day lockdown from midnight on Friday after a man tested positive for Covid-19 after emerging from hotel quarantine.

Health officials have said that he is likely to have contracted the virus during a two-week quarantine stay in a Perth hotel, raising concerns about community transmission as more virulent virus strains emerge.

One of his close contacts in Perth has been found to have Covid-19, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said in a televised news conference where he announced the lockdown.

"I know this is hard to take and I wish we didn't need to do this. But we can't take any chances with the virus," McGowan said.

READ | Young volunteers to be deliberately reinfected with Covid-19 virus in UK challenge trial

The man was in Perth for five days before he flew to Melbourne, where he tested positive. Health authorities in Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital city, are tracing the 257 passengers onboard flight QF778 from Perth.

"The hotel quarantine system, despite all of its improvements, has to face increasingly complex variants of concern," Victoria state Health Minister Martin Foley said earlier in the day.

McGowan said he has requested the federal government to cut the number of international arrivals per week into Western Australia to 512 from 1 025.

READ HERE | America is running out of people willing to get a Covid shot, some vaccination sites are shutting down

Australia has already tightened its border controls by reducing the number of travellers from India and other virus hotspots.

Having closed its borders more than a year ago, Australia lets mostly citizens and permanent residents return from abroad. Returned travelers, except from New Zealand, have to undergo two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine at their own expense.

The hotel quarantine system has helped Australia to keep its Covid-19 numbers relatively low compared with other developed countries, with just over 29 500 cases and 910 deaths.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
perthaustraliacoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 4403 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1429 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2209 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.29
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.82
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.23
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.05
(+0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.1)
Gold
1,784.59
(+0.0)
Silver
26.06
(-0.4)
Platinum
1,210.50
(+0.3)
Brent Crude
65.40
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,838.47
(+0.0)
All Share
67,022
(+0.1)
Top 40
61,268
(+0.1)
Financial 15
12,111
(+0.1)
Industrial 25
86,830
(+0.0)
Resource 10
68,783
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

31m ago

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo