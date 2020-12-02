02 Dec

add bookmark

Australia's prime minister sends WeChat message to Chinese diaspora amid dispute with China

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Australia PM Scott Morrison used WeChat to broadcast that a dispute with China does not "diminish respect and appreciation for the Chinese community".
  • WeChat told the government in October that the Chinese social media platform had 690 000 active daily users in Australia.
  • China continues to rebuff Morrison's calls for an apology after a top official tweeted a fake image of an Australian soldier holding a knife to an Afghan child's throat.

SYDNEY – Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has used Chinese social media platform WeChat to criticise a "false image" of an Australian soldier posted on Twitter by the Chinese government.

China has rebuffed Morrison's calls for an apology after its foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian posted the digitally manipulated image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child on Monday.

China's embassy said the "rage and roar" from Australian politicians and media over the image was an overreaction.

In a WeChat message on Tuesday night, Morrison wrote that the diplomatic dispute over the image of the soldier "does not diminish respect and appreciation for the Chinese community in Australia".

He defended Australia's handling of a war crimes investigation into the actions of special forces in Afghanistan, and said Australia is able to deal with "thorny issues" like this in a transparent manner.

'Wolf Warrior diplomacy' tactics

Australia has previously said 19 soldiers will be referred for potential criminal prosecution for the killings of unarmed Afghan prisoners and civilians.

WeChat told an Australian government inquiry in October it had 690 000 active daily users in Australia. Morrison's message had been read by 50 000 WeChat users by Wednesday morning.

Zhao's tweet, pinned to the top of his Twitter account, had been "liked" by 54 000 followers, after Twitter labelled it as sensitive content but declined the Australian government's request to remove the image.

Twitter is blocked in China, but has been increasingly used by Chinese diplomats who have adopted combative "Wolf Warrior diplomacy" tactics this year.

China on Friday imposed dumping tariffs of up to 200% on Australian wine imports, effectively shutting off the largest export market for the Australian wine industry, amid a worsening diplomatic dispute that has seen a series of trade reprisals imposed by China.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Truly repugnant' - Australia demands apology from China after fake image posted on social media
Australian soldiers face dismissal after Afghan report
Australia to appoint special investigator to examine possible prosecution of military in Afghanistan
Read more on:
scott morrisonchinaaustraliasocial mediadiplomacy
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
13% - 341 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 604 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1597 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
view
ZAR/USD
15.33
(-0.37)
ZAR/GBP
20.53
(-0.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.58
(-0.39)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.55)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.43)
Gold
1840.98
(+0.62)
Silver
24.14
(+0.60)
Platinum
1022.00
(+1.64)
Brent Crude
47.96
(+1.75)
Palladium
2403.01
(+0.95)
All Share
58651.74
(+0.63)
Top 40
53880.09
(+0.74)
Financial 15
11298.12
(-0.08)
Industrial 25
79578.40
(+0.65)
Resource 10
56074.40
(+1.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo