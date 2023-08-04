51m ago

Share

Australia's return of stolen artefacts 'rights a historical wrong'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
In good faith: The National Gallery in Australia is returning three Cambodian sculptures it believes were stolen.
In good faith: The National Gallery in Australia is returning three Cambodian sculptures it believes were stolen.
National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra
  • Australia's national gallery is returning Cambodian sculptures it believes were stolen. 
  • They were bought by a British art dealer who was later charged with trafficking in stolen and looted 'Cambodian antiquities'. 
  • Museums across the world are returning stolen artefacts as they acknowledge the wrongs inflicted on several nations under colonial rule.

Australia's national gallery said on Thursday it will return three sculptures to Cambodia after an investigation found they were likely to have been "illegally exported" from the country.

The bronze sculptures from the 9th-10th century were bought for $1.5 million in 2011 by British art dealer Douglas Latchford, who was later "convincingly implicated in the illegal trade of antiquities", the gallery said.

Latchford died in 2020, a year after being charged with trafficking in stolen and looted Cambodian antiquities. Charges have also been laid posthumously related to works of art he sold, the gallery said.

At a handover ceremony, Susan Templeman, Australia's special envoy for the arts, said handing the sculptures back to Cambodia was "an opportunity to put right a historical wrong".

She said the Cambodian government had worked with Australia on the issue with a "cooperative spirit and graciousness".

Chanborey Cheunboran, Cambodia's ambassador to Australia, described the handover as "an historic occasion and an important step towards rectifying past injustices, reinforcing the value of cultural properties, and acknowledging the importance of preserving and protecting cultural heritage".

READ | 'Beautifully and accurately carved' smiling sphinx statue discovered in Egypt

The sculptures - Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Padmapani, Bodhisattva Vajrapani and Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Padmapani - will remain on display in Australia for up to three years while the Cambodian government prepares a new home for them in Phnom Penh.

Museums worldwide are returning stolen artefacts as they acknowledge the wrongs inflicted on many countries under colonial rule.

Amsterdam's famed Rijksmuseum vowed last month to return hundreds of stolen Indonesian and Sri Lankan items, and late last year, London's Horniman Museum promised to hand some of its treasures back to Nigeria more than 100 years after they were stolen by British forces.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiacambodiahistoryartefacts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you have faith in the pledge signed by 115 CEOs to help support SA's economic recovery?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we needs all hands-on deck
27% - 1004 votes
No, their efforts are wasted on our govt
73% - 2736 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

23m ago

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.70
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.75
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.47
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.26
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
914.83
+0.3%
Palladium
1,251.60
+0.2%
Gold
1,933.79
-0.0%
Silver
23.52
-0.2%
Brent-ruolie
85.14
+2.3%
Top 40
71,694
+0.4%
All Share
77,051
+0.4%
Resource 10
60,408
-0.9%
Industrial 25
107,476
+0.2%
Financial 15
17,208
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo