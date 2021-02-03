1h ago

add bookmark

Australia's ruling conservatives reckon with conspiracist MP

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Member for Hughes Craig Kelly and Member for Sydney Tanya Plibersek argue in the Media Gallery at Parliament House on February 03, 2021 in Canberra, Australia.
Member for Hughes Craig Kelly and Member for Sydney Tanya Plibersek argue in the Media Gallery at Parliament House on February 03, 2021 in Canberra, Australia.
Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images
  • Australia's conservative prime minister was forced to bring a vocal party lawmaker to task for spreading pandemic disinformation.
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison summoned Sydney Member of Parliament Craig Kelly after months of false claims that questioned the safety of coronavirus vaccines.
  • Kelly has routinely backed the use of Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and headlice medication ivermectin as Covid-19 treatments and endorsed other unsubstantiated theories.

Australia's conservative prime minister was forced to bring a vocal party lawmaker to task on Wednesday for spreading pandemic disinformation, after a string of comments that threatened to undermine public safety.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison summoned Sydney Member of Parliament Craig Kelly after months of false claims that questioned the safety of coronavirus vaccines, opposed lockdowns and promoted unproven treatments.

In a statement after the face-to-face, Kelly said he "agreed to support the government's vaccine rollout, which has been endorsed by medical experts".

"I believe that the spread of misinformation can damage the success of our public health response during the pandemic," he said in a statement.

Mostly Covid-free Australia has yet to begin its vaccine rollout.

Public opinion polls show around three-in-four Australians intend to get vaccinated, but misinformation is widespread on prominent media platforms.

Kelly has routinely backed the use of Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and headlice medication ivermectin as Covid-19 treatments and endorsed other unsubstantiated theories spreading widely in the United States.

Despite his claims being publicly rejected by Australia's chief medical officer, Kelly's Facebook following has doubled over the past year, amid regular virus screeds.

Kelly's Facebook account - which had around six million video views and five million interactions in the past year according to data tool CrowdTangle - currently bears a warning from the social media platform about potential Covid-19 misinformation.

In recent weeks, Morrison's Liberal Party has come under increasing pressure from health professionals and other political parties to sanction Kelly, who has also been a vocal climate change denier.

But the party has prevented efforts to sanction him in parliament.

"We've been very clear to point out where you get your information from. You don't get it from Facebook," Morrison said on Monday when asked to comment on Kelly.

"He's not my doctor and he's not yours. But he does a great job."

Former centre-left prime minister Kevin Rudd called Morrison's defence of Kelly "a national embarrassment".


Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiacoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4035 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1901 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3635 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.99
(-0.53)
ZAR/GBP
20.43
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
18.01
(-0.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.41
(-0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.18)
Gold
1834.21
(-0.13)
Silver
26.58
(-0.93)
Platinum
1092.87
(+0.36)
Brent Crude
57.81
(+1.97)
Palladium
2224.00
(+0.11)
All Share
62987.01
(+0.40)
Top 40
57823.42
(+0.41)
Financial 15
11886.61
(+0.49)
Industrial 25
86083.74
(+0.48)
Resource 10
59737.92
(+0.19)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo