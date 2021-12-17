31m ago

add bookmark

Austria approves legalising assisted dying

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
  • Certain adults will now be able to access help ending their own lives.
  • Medical experts will assess each case and determine whether the patient is capable of coming to the decision independently.
  • Elsewhere in Europe, assisted suicide has been decriminalised in Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Spain.

Austria's parliament on Thursday approved legalising assisted suicide from January in response to a court ruling that the current ban violated fundamental rights.

A year ago, the constitutional court ordered the government to lift the existing ban on assisted dying, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to the legislation approved by all parties except the far-right, adults who are terminally ill or suffer from a permanent, debilitating condition will be able to access help ending their own lives.

Two doctors will have to assess each case, one of whom will have to be qualified in palliative medicine.

'The path to death'

Among their duties will be to determine whether the patient is capable of coming to the decision independently.

In addition, at least 12 weeks will have to pass before access is granted to make sure euthanasia is not being sought due to a temporary crisis.

This period will be shortened to two weeks for patients in the "terminal phase" of an illness.

The proposals were subject to scrutiny by experts before coming to parliament, where MPs had been expected to approve them.

The government has also allocated funds to further develop palliative care to ensure "no one chooses the path of death when there are other possibilities," said Justice Minister Alma Zadic, APA news agency reported.

If no new regulations were in place by the end of the year, the existing ban on assisted dying would have simply lapsed, leaving the practice unregulated.

Critics had slammed the 12-week cooling off period as too short, among other concerns voiced among others by the Catholic Church, which is against legalising assisted suicide.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
austria
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
20% - 1562 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 4093 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
27% - 2060 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.88
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.17
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.99
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,808.15
+0.5%
Silver
22.61
+0.6%
Palladium
1,769.95
+2.1%
Platinum
940.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
75.02
+1.5%
Top 40
65,232
+0.2%
All Share
71,748
+0.4%
Resource 10
68,442
+1.1%
Industrial 25
93,422
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,433
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo