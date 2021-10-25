24m ago

add bookmark

Avalanche kills at least 4 climbers on Ecuador volcano

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Four climbers were killed on the Chimborazo volcano.
  • An avalanche occurred the climbers at an altitude of 6 100m.
  • The volcano is popular with tourists.

An avalanche on Sunday on a snow-capped Ecuadoran volcano killed at least four climbers and injured a fifth, officials reported.

READ | Thousands flee as lava spewing from volcano destroys houses on Spain's Canary Island of La Palma

The avalanche struck a group of about a dozen mountaineers while at an altitude of 6 100m on the dormant Chimborazo volcano, Ecuador's highest peak, in the central Andean region, the ECU911 security service said.

"The existence of four dead people (and) one injury is confirmed," the agency said, adding that "an avalanche struck the group."

It did not identify the climbers or their nationalities, but the peak attracts both Ecuadoran and foreign nationals.

Rescuers as well as police and military personnel specialised in high-elevation operations set up a command centre at Chimborazo to coordinate operations.

The volcano, which rises 6 263m above sea level, is covered in snow and glaciers year-round and is located about 130km south of Quito.

Ecuador's Environment Ministry temporarily closed the surrounding Chimborazo nature reserve, which is popular with tourists. Despite the volcano's constant snow, it is not frequented by skiers.

The volcano has seen a number of deadly accidents in recent decades.

- In 2003, the remnants of an Ecuadoran plane that crashed in 1976 with 59 people on board were found by climbers about 700m from the summit.

- The plane had collided into a stone wall on Chimborazo, and had been covered by an avalanche.

- In 2015, the remains of three climbers, believed to have disappeared 20 to 30 years ago, were discovered at about 5 500m.

- And in 1994 an avalanche left 10 people dead, including one Swiss and six French nationals.


Chimborazo last erupted sometime between the beginning of the 5th and end of the 7th century, according to the Geophysical Institute of Quito, which said the interval between eruptions is approximately 1 000 years.

The volcano's ice-capped summit, steep slope and its location near populated areas, such as the towns of Riobamba and Ambato, make it a high-risk area, according to the institute.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ecuador
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Children between 12 and 17 can now be vaccinated against Covid-19. As a parent I am:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Relieved, it's been a long wait to this point
50% - 3154 votes
A bit hesitant, and will wait to see how it goes
21% - 1290 votes
Completely against my child getting the shot
29% - 1809 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

1h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.83
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.41
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.25
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.07
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,797.86
+0.3%
Silver
24.48
+0.6%
Palladium
2,038.50
+0.8%
Platinum
1,050.04
+0.6%
Brent Crude
85.53
+1.1%
Top 40
60,525
0.0%
All Share
67,051
0.0%
Resource 10
62,969
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,659
0.0%
Financial 15
13,849
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo