36m ago

add bookmark

Ayesha Malik sworn in as Pakistan's first woman supreme court judge

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed (L) administering the oath to justice Ayesha Malik as Pakistan's first female supreme court judge in Islamabad on 24 January 2022.
Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed (L) administering the oath to justice Ayesha Malik as Pakistan's first female supreme court judge in Islamabad on 24 January 2022.
PHOTO: Pakistan’s Press Information Department/AFP
  • Ayesha Malik has been sworn in as Pakistan's first female supreme court judge.
  • Malik was educated at Harvard University and served as a high court judge in Lahore for two decades.
  • It is hoped her appointment may clear the way for more women to enter the historically conservative and male-dominated judiciary.

Islamabad – Pakistan swore in Ayesha Malik as its first female supreme court judge on Monday, a landmark occasion in a nation where activists say the law is often wielded against women.

Malik attended a ceremony in the capital Islamabad where she now sits on the bench alongside 16 male colleagues at Pakistan's highest court.

Lawyer and women's rights activist Nighat Dad told AFP:

It's a huge step forward.

"It is history in the making for Pakistan's judiciary."

Malik was educated at Harvard University and served as a high court judge in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore for the past two decades.

She has been credited with rolling back patriarchal legal mores in her Punjab province jurisdiction.

Last year she outlawed a deeply invasive and medically discredited examination used to determine a woman's level of sexual experience.

Mired in controversy

Women in Pakistan often struggle to gain justice in rape and sexual assault cases, and the test was deployed as a means of discrediting victims by casting aspersion on their character.

Malik's elevation to the apex court of Pakistan may clear the way for more women to enter the historically conservative and male-dominated judiciary of the Islamic republic.

Lawyer and women's rights activist Khadija Siddiqi said:

She has broken all barriers in the judicial system and it will allow other women in the system to move forward.

"I hope this will lead to more women-centric decisions by the judiciary in the future."

But her appointment has been mired in controversy for the past four months, with claims she jumped a queue of more senior male candidates qualified for the post.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Bar Council staged a strike to protest against Malik's nomination.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ayesha malikpakistanwomens rightsjudiciarycourts
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
32% - 328 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
68% - 697 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.25
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.58
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.26
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,838.23
+0.2%
Silver
24.02
-1.1%
Palladium
2,142.50
+1.5%
Platinum
1,027.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
87.89
-0.6%
Top 40
66,983
-1.8%
All Share
73,552
-1.7%
Resource 10
73,256
-2.2%
Industrial 25
92,759
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,874
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo