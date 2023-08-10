1h ago

Share

Bahrain prisoners on hunger strike over jail conditions

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hundreds of prisoners in Bahrain have embarked on a hunger strike for improved jail conditions.
Hundreds of prisoners in Bahrain have embarked on a hunger strike for improved jail conditions.
iStock
  • Inmates at Bahrain's Jau prison, including political prisoners, have embarked on a hunger strike protesting against harsh conditions.
  • The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy reports that hundreds of prisoners are protesting despite authorities downplaying the strike.
  • The prisoners' demands include improved conditions, access to proper medical care and education, and permission to pray together.

Inmates at a Bahrain prison have launched a hunger strike over harsh prison conditions, including 23-hour cell confinement and restrictions on prayer, relatives, and authorities said Thursday.

A statement from the prisoners, published by the banned Al-Wefaq opposition group, first reported the hunger strike in Jau prison which holds dissidents detained during a 2011 crackdown on Shiite-led protests.

The Britain-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) said "hundreds of political prisoners" are taking part.

Bahraini authorities have downplayed the incident, saying that "some inmates... returned their meals on 8 August" at the prison near a southeastern village.

READ | 'Executed in cold blood': Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

The General Directorate of Reform and Rehabilitation said "the health and safety of all inmates is a priority and... all inmates have the same access to primary and secondary care as all citizens in Bahrain".

But in the statement published by Al-Wefaq on Monday, the inmates said they were kept in their cells for 23 hours a day. They called for proper medical care, access to education and permission to pray together at a prison mosque.

"For many years, political prisoners have endured degrading treatment and prolonged confinement in cells alongside the systematic denial of medical treatment," said BIRD advocacy director Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei. 

"I am worried for my father's life," Maryam ql-Khawaja, daughter of one of the inmates on strike, told AFP in an emailed statement.

"I don't want my father to be released to us in a coffin," said Khawaja, whose father has been detained for 12 years and is allegedly being denied medical treatment.

Bahrain is a key regional ally of the United States and is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

It has imprisoned scores of dissidents since 2011, when authorities backed by a Saudi military force crushed Shiite-led protests demanding a constitutional monarchy and an elected prime minister.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bahrainworld newsprisonhunger strike
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What is one area that you think is key to unlocking the empowerment of South Africa women?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ensuring equal pay
17% - 579 votes
Putting an end to GBV
34% - 1158 votes
Boosting job creation
38% - 1309 votes
Easing the burden of care
5% - 186 votes
Upholding reproductive justice
5% - 188 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

08 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.81
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.87
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
20.67
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.29
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.6%
Platinum
910.14
+1.3%
Palladium
1,293.88
+3.5%
Gold
1,914.62
-0.0%
Silver
22.75
+0.4%
Brent Crude
87.55
+1.6%
Top 40
72,216
+1.2%
All Share
77,750
+1.2%
Resource 10
60,636
+1.0%
Industrial 25
108,144
+1.6%
Financial 15
17,412
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo