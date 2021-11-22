8m ago

add bookmark

Bahrain says it foiled planned attack, arrests suspects

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Patrick Pleul, picture alliance via Getty Images

Bahrain security forces have arrested a number of suspects, and confiscated weapons and explosives ahead of a planned attack, the interior ministry said.

The ministry did not say how many people were arrested or specify their nationalities.

“Terrorists (were) arrested for plotting terrorist operations against security and civil peace,” the interior ministry wrote on Twitter on Monday.

It described them as “linked with terrorist groups in Iran”.

Bahrain, host to the United States Navy’s Fifth Fleet and other international naval operations, has often accused Shia Muslim Iran of seeking to destabilise the Sunni-ruled kingdom, which has a Shia majority population. Iran has denied such allegations.

The island state was the only Gulf Arab state to witness a sizeable pro-democracy uprising in the 2011 Arab Spring, from a largely Shia opposition movement, which it quashed with help from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Opposition movements have been outlawed and hundreds of dissidents have been imprisoned – with many stripped of their nationality.

Human rights groups have frequently said cases against activists in Bahrain – men and women, religious and secular – fail to meet the basic standards of fair trials.

Bahrain’s authorities have repeatedly rejected the accusations.

Last year, Bahrain said it had foiled a “terrorist attack” backed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bahrain
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 4156 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 723 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2053 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 3571 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

2h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.71
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.10
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Gold
1,815.62
-1.7%
Silver
24.50
-0.6%
Palladium
2,035.00
-1.6%
Platinum
1,035.00
+0.0%
Brent Crude
78.89
-2.9%
Top 40
64,210
+0.8%
All Share
70,773
+0.7%
Resource 10
65,411
+1.2%
Industrial 25
94,599
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,098
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo