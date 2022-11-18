44m ago

add bookmark

'Ballistic missile launches undermine our security' - US, allies condemn North Korea missile launch

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.
  • Western powers have condemned the launch.
  • The missile landed in Japanese waters.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada vowed to pressure North Korea as they held urgent talks on Friday on Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Hours after North Korea fired a missile that Japan said was capable of striking the US mainland, Harris met the leaders of close US partners on the side-lines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok.

READ | North Korea fires missile, warns of 'fiercer' military responses

"We strongly condemn these actions and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilising acts," Harris told reporters at the start of the talks.

"On behalf of the United States I reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our Indo-Pacific alliances," she said.

She added:

Together the countries represented here will continue to urge North Korea to commit to serious and sustained diplomacy.

Japan said the missile landed in its waters. 

The launch follows weeks of spiralling tensions with North Korea, which US intelligence believes is preparing a seventh nuclear test.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, taking part in the meeting, warned: "There is the possibility that North Korea will launch further missiles."

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called the launch by the North, officially called the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, a "great provocation" that violated UN Security Council resolutions.

"We strongly condemn this brazen act and would like to emphasise that such illegal activities by the DPRK will never be tolerated and the international community must respond in a resolute manner," Han said.

US President Joe Biden met on Sunday to discuss North Korea with both Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the side-lines of a Southeast Asian summit in Cambodia.

They issued a joint warning of consequences if North Korea carries out a nuclear test. Pyongyang denounced the three-way meeting as evidence of US hostility.

On Friday, the three allies were joined by more countries in their joint campaign against the isolated state.

"These unprecedented multiple ballistic missile launches undermine our security. They are reckless actions," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

The leaders are "calling for North Korea to stop this reckless activity - this provocation - and to stand by and to comply with previous United Nations resolutions", Albanese said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he joined allies in "condemning in the strongest terms" the "continued irresponsible actions of North Korea".

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also took part in the talks.

Harris is participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting after Biden flew home for his granddaughter's wedding.

The Biden administration is hoping to raise pressure on North Korea but also believes that the ultimate key to coaxing Pyongyang will be its primary ally - China.

Biden met on Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the side-lines of a Group of 20 summit in Bali and voiced confidence that Beijing shared basic goals on North Korea - one of the world's most isolated and poorest nations.

"I'm confident China's not looking for North Korea to engage in further escalation," Biden told reporters afterward.

But China and Russia, whose relations with the West have deteriorated sharply over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, in May vetoed a US-led bid at the UN Security Council to stiffen sanctions on North Korea.

Biden has offered to begin working-level dialogue with North Korea but has seen no interest from Pyongyang.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held three made-for-television meetings with Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, succeeding in easing tensions but reaching no lasting agreement.

The US says it will never recognise North Korea as a nuclear power, while most experts believe Pyongyang will never give up its arsenal.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north koreasecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 1092 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 4908 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 11447 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.26
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.56
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.91
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,762.40
+0.1%
Silver
21.21
+1.2%
Palladium
1,976.19
-1.5%
Platinum
988.37
+0.3%
Brent Crude
89.78
-3.4%
Top 40
66,286
+0.7%
All Share
72,610
+0.6%
Resource 10
70,238
+0.5%
Industrial 25
87,877
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,043
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22322.10) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo