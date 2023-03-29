1h ago

Share

Bangladesh journalist charged over high food cost article

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The reporter was questioned by police for a "false story" published at the weekend. (Picture: iStock/Gallo Images)
The reporter was questioned by police for a "false story" published at the weekend. (Picture: iStock/Gallo Images)
  • A reporter from Bangladesh was charged for producing "false news" after his article on high food prices went viral.
  • The draconian Digital Security Act under which Shamsuzzaman Shams was charged has been widely used by the government to muzzle journalists and critics, rights groups say.
  • He was picked up from his home at around 04:00.

Bangladesh police on Wednesday charged a reporter from a leading newspaper for producing "false news" after an article on high food prices went viral, stoking fears about media freedom.

The draconian Digital Security Act under which Shamsuzzaman Shams was charged has been widely used by the government to muzzle journalists and critics, rights groups say.

Shams's newspaper Prothom Alo said he was picked up from his home in the industrial town of Savar just outside Dhaka at around 04:00 by plainclothes police.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan confirmed that the reporter was questioned by police for a "false story" published at the weekend.

"A case has been filed against him," the minister said, adding that Shams would be released from custody, but could be arrested again over the charges.

The reporter was charged with "smearing the image of the government with a false news" and for raising questions on the achievements of Bangladesh, under the Digital Security Act, according to a copy of the case file obtained by AFP.

The Prothom Alo article was published on Sunday and included quotes from ordinary people talking about their lives on the occasion of Bangladesh's Independence Day.

One labourer was quoted as saying:

What is the use of this freedom if we can't afford rice.

Like in other poorer nations, the cost of food has soared in Bangladesh since the middle of last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The taka has fallen sharply against the US dollar.

According to a local think tank, nearly 3 000 people have been charged under the Digital Security Act since it was enacted in 2018, including around 280 journalists.

This has stoked concerns that under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in power since 2009, the South Asian nation of 170 million people is becoming increasingly authoritarian.

Reporters Without Borders ranked Bangladesh 162 of 180 countries in its 2022 World Press Freedom Index. It is ranked below Russia (155) and Afghanistan (156).

In recent months, Bangladesh's dwindling number of independent media and journalists have come under increasing attacks by the government and Hasina's ruling party.

The authorities shut down the lone opposition mouthpiece last month, saying it violated the country's press laws.

At least 10 journalists were beaten up by police while covering a disputed election of Supreme Court lawyers in Dhaka.

Last week, a brother of an Al Jazeera investigative journalist who is based in London was brutally beaten up, allegedly by men from the ruling party.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bangladeshmedia
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa has descended into a mafia state?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, that’s a bit extreme
7% - 316 votes
Yes, and it’s becoming normalised
93% - 4099 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | On the run: a rape confession, murder plot and R800 000 in unpaid rent. Where is Thabo...

8h ago

LISTEN | On the run: a rape confession, murder plot and R800 000 in unpaid rent. Where is Thabo Bester?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.09
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.28
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.62
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.7%
Platinum
967.75
+0.8%
Palladium
1,442.92
+1.8%
Gold
1,965.61
-0.4%
Silver
23.37
+0.2%
Brent Crude
78.65
+0.7%
Top 40
70,865
+0.6%
All Share
76,480
+0.6%
Resource 10
66,658
+0.3%
Industrial 25
103,311
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,614
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

22 Mar

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo