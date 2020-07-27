1h ago

add bookmark

Banksy to donate money from sale of artwork to Palestinian hospital

Mediterranean Sea View by Banksy 2017.
Mediterranean Sea View by Banksy 2017.
Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images
  • The Mediterranean Sea View 2017 is set to be auctioned on Tuesday in London.
  • The proceeds will go to a Palestinian hospital, Banksy's collaborators say.
  • Another artwork is also to be auctioned to raise money for charities later this year.

British street artist Banksy is to donate the proceeds from the auction of one of his works, valued at over $1 million, to a Palestinian hospital, one of his collaborators told AFP on Monday.

Titled Mediterranean Sea View 2017, the work is to be auctioned Tuesday at Sotheby's in London, said Wissam Salsaa, director of the Walled Off Hotel which Banksy helped set up in 2017 in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The work comprises three oil paintings depicting views of raging seas and shoreline littered with orange life jackets and buoys, alluding "to the lives lost at sea during the European migrant 'crisis' of the 2010s", according to the description on the Sotheby's site.

The work, which used to hang in the entry of the hotel, is valued at $1.5 million, according to Salsaa.

A gallery assistant holds one of a triptych, Medit
A gallery assistant holds one of a triptych, Mediterranean Sea View by Banksy 2017, reworked oil paintings in artists frames in three parts, displayed at Sothebys in London.

All the proceeds will go to a hospital in Bethlehem to build an acute stroke unit and buy children's rehabilitation equipment, Sotheby's said.

In May, a new work by Banksy paying tribute to Britain's health service and medics battling the novel coronavirus pandemic was installed in a hospital in southern England.

It will later be auctioned to raise money for charities connected to the country's National Health Service (NHS).

The artist, whose true identity remains a secret, has unveiled multiple works in Bethlehem, home of his Walled Off Hotel where all rooms overlook a concrete section of the barrier built by Israel to cut off the West Bank from its territory.

Israel says the five-metre (16-foot) concrete barrier is needed to protect it from attack by assailants coming from the West Bank.

Related Links
WATCH | New coronavirus-themed Banksy appears on London Underground
Stolen Banksy returned to France from Italy
'Genius or Vandal?' Banksy's sculptures, videos and photographs now on display
Read more on:
palestineukbansky
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With South Africa still out in the cold, have the Super Rugby events from Down Under grabbed your attention?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I was starving for some live rugby action!
14% - 200 votes
Super Rugby Aotearoa is on fire, Super Rugby AU not so much
21% - 305 votes
I’ll start watching once South Africa gets involved again
66% - 976 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.42
(+1.37)
ZAR/GBP
21.16
(+0.74)
ZAR/EUR
19.31
(+0.59)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(+0.75)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.88)
Gold
1937.20
(+1.28)
Silver
24.35
(+5.69)
Platinum
946.00
(+2.32)
Brent Crude
43.80
(0.00)
Palladium
2292.00
(+2.92)
All Share
56326.20
(+1.22)
Top 40
51914.08
(+1.28)
Financial 15
10371.37
(+0.78)
Industrial 25
73913.53
(-0.01)
Resource 10
57209.79
(+3.09)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon

24 Jul

Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo