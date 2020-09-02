53m ago

add bookmark

Bear necessities? Furry visitor on the prowl in California store

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

At a North California supermarket last week, one visitor likely had only one thing in mind - the bear necessities.

Shoppers at the Kings Beach Safeway by Lake Tahoe found an otherwise routine trip to the store on 25 August disrupted by an inquisitive bear in the produce aisle, video footage posted online showed.

"We were just calmly arriving at the store. I didn't even imagine what we were going to find," said shopper Rubi Nevarez, who provided video to Reuters.

"As far as I know, this is the second time this has happened."

Local media reported a bear visited the same store on 21 August - and exited with a bag of tortilla chips.

It wasn't clear what the bear spotted by Nevarez was looking for but the bold animal left without a fuss in the end.

"The bear went out by itself after seeing all the commotion he caused," said Nevarez.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
Nudist gives chase as brazen boar nabs laptop
Leopard roaming streets north of Pretoria recaptured
Read more on:
usanimals
Lottery
1 person wins R397k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 1190 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 486 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 3245 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.79
(-1.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.43
(-0.69)
ZAR/EUR
19.92
(-0.49)
ZAR/AUD
12.32
(-0.47)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.77)
Gold
1957.00
(-0.75)
Silver
27.59
(-2.28)
Platinum
931.00
(-1.06)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+0.66)
Palladium
2253.50
(-0.49)
All Share
56389.21
(+0.83)
Top 40
52201.33
(+0.96)
Financial 15
9786.21
(-1.98)
Industrial 25
76571.30
(+1.73)
Resource 10
56561.05
(+1.02)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep 2020

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo