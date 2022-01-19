55m ago

add bookmark

Beijing battles virus as Xi'an emerges from lockdown

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A medical worker takes a throat swab for a COVID-19 test in Beijing, China.
A medical worker takes a throat swab for a COVID-19 test in Beijing, China.
NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images
  • Beijing reported five new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.
  • It has already suspended thousands of flights after the first community case of the Omicron variant was recorded on Saturday.
  • Four of the new cases were workers at a warehouse.

Beijing on Wednesday reported five new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, raising fears of a fresh outbreak less than three weeks before the city hosts the Winter Olympics.

The Chinese capital has already suspended thousands of flights and increased testing after the first community case of the Omicron variant was recorded on Saturday.

City health authorities said Wednesday five new infections had been reported in the past 18 hours, bringing the total to eight.

"The current epidemic prevention and control situation is severe and complicated," Xu Hejian, spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government, said at a briefing.

"The Omicron strain... is intertwined... with the Delta virus, which brings greater risks."

Four of the new cases were workers at a refrigerated warehouse, he said.

Chinese officials have pursued a strict "zero-Covid" approach with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns - a strategy that has come under pressure as multiple clusters have flared across the country ahead of next month's Winter Olympics.

International delegates, media and some athletes have already begun arriving for the Games, which will be held in a strict bubble that separates anyone involved from the wider population.

With several local cases reported in Beijing, schools have started their Lunar New Year holidays earlier than expected, according to reports.

READ | China orders overseas mail disinfection over Omicron fears

Meanwhile, the northern city of Xi'an has partially resumed public transport, according to official announcements, after millions were confined to their homes for weeks because of an outbreak.

The easing of transport rules - including the resumption of some inter-city train routes - comes just before the Lunar New Year holiday later this month, traditionally a period of mass travel.

About 13 million Xi'an residents were placed in lockdown in mid-December as cases spiked, but the historic city reported no new local cases on Wednesday for the first time in weeks.

Authorities said public transport had resumed in "low-risk" areas on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Omicron spreads to southern China city bordering Macau

Trains from Xi'an to popular destinations such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou have "basically resumed operations" as well, state broadcaster CCTV said Wednesday.

CCTV added that the number of commuters at the city's train stations - mainly students and migrant workers - was increasing.

Xi'an's flare-up was China's biggest in months.

Local authorities came under fire for how they handled it amid food supply issues and medical tragedies - a pregnant woman miscarried after being denied access to a hospital because she lacked a recent coronavirus test.

Wednesday's absence of cases in Xi'an suggests the outbreak there is being brought under control.

But other outbreaks involving both the Delta and Omicron variants have since appeared in the eastern port city of Tianjin and the southern manufacturing region of Guangdong.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinalockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.33
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.89
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,840.55
+1.5%
Silver
24.18
+3.0%
Palladium
2,015.00
+5.8%
Platinum
1,029.50
+4.5%
Brent Crude
87.51
+1.2%
Top 40
69,513
+1.8%
All Share
76,176
+1.6%
Resource 10
77,000
+3.3%
Industrial 25
95,623
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,206
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo