26m ago

add bookmark

Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak

A man (L) registers to undergo a swab test for the coronavirus at a testing centre in Beijing.
A man (L) registers to undergo a swab test for the coronavirus at a testing centre in Beijing.
Greg Baker
  • Beijing has again closed schools and airports have cancelled two-thirds of all flights
  • The city has recorded at least 31 new coronavirus cases 
  •  Almost 30 residential compounds in the city are now under lockdown

Beijing's airports cancelled two-thirds of all flights on Wednesday and schools in the Chinese capital were closed again as authorities rushed to contain a new coronavirus outbreak and warned infections may rise.

The city reported 31 new cases while officials urged residents not to leave Beijing, with fears growing about a second wave of infections in China, which had largely brought the contagion under control since its emergence in Wuhan late last year.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been tested so far following the fresh outbreak, which is believed to have started in the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market.

Almost 30 residential compounds in the city are now under lockdown.

"Because the Xinfadi market is the largest marketplace selling daily necessities, with thousands of migrant workers and a large number of visitors, it is hard to control the spread," said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We may see a rise in confirmed cases in the coming days," Pang told a regular press briefing.

Beijing has reported 137 infections over the past six days and 95% of them were "mild cases", Pang said.

The city has ramped up its testing capacity and is gathering about 400 000 samples a day, said Zhang Qiang, an official from Beijing's epidemic prevention task force.

Since June 13 356 000 samples have been tested. That includes swabs from workers and visitors to different markets in Beijing and communities near to spots where outbreaks have been registered.

A shortage of expensive testing machines has led to delays in processing.

At least 1 255 scheduled flights were cancelled Wednesday, state-run People's Daily reported - nearly 70% of all trips to and from Beijing's main airports.

The outbreak had already forced authorities to announce a travel ban for residents of "medium- or high-risk" areas of the city, while requiring all other residents to take nucleic acid tests in order to leave Beijing.

Several provinces were quarantining travellers from Beijing, where all schools  - which had mostly reopened  - have been ordered to close again and return to online classes.

Markets closed 

Officials have closed 11 markets and disinfected thousands of food and beverage businesses in Beijing after the outbreak was detected.

In addition to the cluster in Beijing, two domestic cases - one in neighbouring Hebei province and another in the eastern province of Zhejiang - were reported Wednesday, while there were 11 imported cases.

A local case was also reported in Tianjin, a large city located just outside Beijing to the southeast, state television announced late in the day.

The 22-year-old man, a hotel restaurant worker, reportedly had not left Tianjin in the two weeks before displaying symptoms - fueling speculation about another possible cluster.

Authorities have so far banned group sports, ordered people to wear masks in crowded enclosed spaces, and suspended inter-provincial group tours in response to the outbreak.

Bars in Beijing's trendy Sanlitun area were ordered to shut down, while shops were seeing lighter foot traffic.

Officials said that since May 30, more than 200 000 people had visited Xinfadi market, which supplies more than 70 percent of Beijing's fruit and vegetables.

Until the new outbreak, most of China's recent cases were nationals returning from abroad as Covid-19 spread globally, and the government had all but declared victory against the disease.

China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that the virus type found in the Beijing outbreak was a "major epidemic strain" in Europe.

Related Links
China fears Covid-19 second wave as it reports most new cases in months
China says 'we don't wish to see more clashes' on India border
Over 100 cases in new Beijing Covid-19 outbreak - WHO
Read more on:
chinacoronavirus
loading... Live
Manchester City 0
Arsenal 0
View More
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do the VBS arrests give you confidence that authorities will successfully prosecute all suspects?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
11% - 263 votes
No
38% - 900 votes
Wait and see
50% - 1183 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.17
(-0.15)
ZAR/GBP
21.56
(+0.29)
ZAR/EUR
19.32
(+0.22)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(+0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.34)
Gold
1726.56
(+0.03)
Silver
17.48
(+0.18)
Platinum
821.28
(-0.14)
Brent Crude
40.38
(+3.01)
Palladium
1915.22
(+0.27)
All Share
54027.42
(+3.36)
Top 40
49661.14
(+3.63)
Financial 15
10768.15
(+2.85)
Industrial 25
74653.81
(+4.24)
Resource 10
49246.95
(+2.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo