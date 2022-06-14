1h ago

add bookmark

Beijing in 'race against time' to contain Covid-19 surge

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People queue up for Covid-19 nucleic acid tests in Beijing.
People queue up for Covid-19 nucleic acid tests in Beijing.
Photo by Yuan Zifeng/VCG via Getty Images
  • A Covid-19 surge linked to a bar was critical, authorities warned.
  • The surge could see millions of people going for mandatory testing, and thousands under targeted lockdowns.
  • The outbreak is linked to the Heaven Supermarket Bar.

Authorities in China's capital warned on Tuesday that a Covid-19 surge in cases linked to a 24-hour bar was critical and the city of 22 million was in a "race against time" to get to grips with its most serious outbreak since the pandemic began.

The flare-up means millions of people are facing mandatory testing and thousands are under targeted lockdowns, just days after the city started to lift widespread curbs that had run for more than a month to tackle a broader outbreak since late April.

Authorities announced on the weekend a "ferocious" Covid-19 outbreak linked to the Heaven Supermarket Bar, which had only just re-opened after coronavirus curbs were eased last week.

The outbreak of at least 287 cases has raised new worries about the outlook for the world's second-largest economy. China is just recovering from a two-month lockdown in the city of Shanghai that had raised worries about global supply chains.

"We should go all out, race against time," He Lijian, spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government, told a news conference, referring to efforts to contain the outbreak.


Drinking and dining in most establishments in Beijing only resumed on 6 June, after more than a month of measures such as take-out meals only and working from home, along with the closure of malls and stretches of the transport system.

Authorities have refrained from restoring the toughest of the earlier restrictions, but about 10 000 close contacts of the customers of the bar have been identified and their residential buildings put under lockdown.

Chaoyang, the city's largest district in which the bar is located, began a three-day mass testing campaign on Monday for its roughly 3.5 million residents.

People infected in the latest surge in cases live or work in 14 of the capital's 16 districts, authorities have said.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the person in charge of the bar on suspected interference with epidemic prevention, Pan Xuhong, deputy director of the city's Public Security Bureau, told the news conference.

'Propagator'

Pan said three other people, two of whom had visited the bar and the other a close contact of bar customers, had been put under criminal investigation after they insisted on going out despite being ordered to isolate at home.

The three were later confirmed to have been infected, which resulted in dozens of people being put into quarantine at centralised facilities and more than 2 000 under other Covid-19 measures, Pan said.


The bar's business license has been revoked after officials found it failed to comply with rules including checking customers' temperature and Covid-19 test results, or making sure customers scan a digital health code, the market regulator in the Chaoyang district said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the state-backed Beijing Daily said a team of officials would work to investigate and deal with the Heaven Supermarket Bar "quickly, strictly and seriously".

All of the city's bars, nightclubs, karaoke venues, internet cafes and other places of entertainment were being inspected, the newspaper said, with those in underground spaces being shut as epidemic prevention work is "tightened".

The paper has repeatedly pointed the finger at an individual, dubbed Patient No. 1,991, for triggering the flare-up. Careless behaviour had turned the unidentified person into the "propagator" of the outbreak.

Beijing authorities say the person did not take a Covid-19 test between 26 May and 8 June, despite visiting a number of restaurants, bars and crowded places at that time.

The patient developed a fever by the evening of June 8, two days after a visit to Heaven Supermarket Bar.

But despite the fever, the person returned to the bar early on June 9, the same day a handful of other bar patrons were found to be infected.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinalockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
60% - 6705 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 637 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 3918 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.10
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.32
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
16.76
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,813.80
-0.3%
Silver
20.95
-0.6%
Palladium
1,822.84
+1.6%
Platinum
931.08
-0.3%
Brent Crude
122.27
+0.2%
Top 40
59,434
-1.1%
All Share
65,711
-1.0%
Resource 10
68,544
-1.7%
Industrial 25
73,056
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,171
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo