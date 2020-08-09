1h ago

add bookmark

Beirut blast: Electric night of Lebanon protests after devastating explosion claims 158 lives

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Protesters in Lebanon stormed several ministries in protest against government negligence following an explosion at Beirut port.
  • A group led by retired army officers snuck into the foreign ministry and declared the building a "headquarters of the revolution".
  • At one point, protesters had stormed or taken over four key official buildings, but were driven back by army reinforcements using rubber bullets and tear gas.

Beirut – Lebanese protesters stormed several ministries on Saturday in apparently planned raids after an explosion blamed on government negligence at Beirut port devastated the city and ignited unprecedented popular rage.

The day started with funerals for some of the 158 people killed by Tuesday's monster blast, but turned to fury when the largest anti-government protest in months escalated.

With security forces focused on a large gathering at the Martyrs' Square protest hub, a group led by retired army officers snuck into the foreign ministry and declared the building a "headquarters of the revolution".

The stunt, which marked a new development in the strategy of a protest camp whose 17 October uprising had lost steam lately, was facilitated by the damage the port blast shockwave had inflicted on the building. But the takeover lasted barely three hours.

Large army reinforcements using rubber bullets and tear gas drove out the roughly 200 protesters, who only had time to chant celebratory slogans against the government and burn a portrait of President Michel Aoun. At one point, protesters had stormed or taken over four key official buildings.

As tear gas filled the air in downtown Beirut, activist Hayat Nazer said:  

We are officially at war with our government.

"This is war."

'Lebanon is ours'

Separate groups of protesters also stormed the economy ministry, the Association of Banks in Lebanon and the energy ministry before being forced out by the army shortly afterwards.

The latter is the focus of particular anger from the population, which has in recent months been subjected to worse than ever power cuts due to the de facto bankruptcy of the state.

"They ruled Lebanon for 30 years, now Lebanon is ours," said one protester speaking on live Lebanese television broadcasts.

"We entered the energy ministry and we are here to stay."

A protester runs with a flare against Lebanese Arm
A protester runs with a flare while marching against Lebanese Army soldiers while demonstrating against the government in Beirut, Lebanon on 8 August 2020.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon, another obvious target for protesters who have routinely nicknamed their rulers "the government of banks", was ransacked, an AFP reporter said.

By 22:30 (19:30 GMT) however, protesters had been dispersed and security forces deployed across the city, where the broken glass and rubble from Tuesday's disaster mixed with the smoking remains of a night of rage.

The rallies claimed a human toll too, with one police officer falling to his death following an "assault" by "rioters", the police said.

Dozens of people wounded during the violence also needed treatment in hospitals already bursting with the injured from Tuesday's blast and coronavirus patients.

Heads will roll

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron would host US President Donald Trump in a UN-backed virtual conference to drum up aid for crisis-stricken Lebanon.

Macron, the first world leader to visit Beirut after the explosion, has warned Lebanese leaders that the billions of dollars in available aid would not be forthcoming if the Lebanese state did not implement deep changes.

France also said it would charter a cargo ship to transport food, medicine and reconstruction materials to the country.

Thousands gather at the Martyrs' Square to protest
Thousands gather at the Martyrs' Square to protest the political figures and officials they blame for the deadly explosion at the Port of Beirut.

Under increased pressure from the street, which wants heads to roll over the Beirut port tragedy, and foreign partners exasperated by the leadership's inability to enact reforms, Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government was fraying at the edges.

A bloc of three MPs from an opposition Christian party resigned from parliament on Saturday, bringing to five the number of lawmakers to quit since the 4 August explosion.

Crippled by debt and the local currency's nosedive, and threatened by a spike in Covid-19 cases, Lebanon can ill afford international isolation, but its hereditary ruling class is digging its heels in.

'Prosecution of all the corrupt'

Many Lebanese have urged foreign powers not to funnel more money into what they say are thieving and incompetent hands.

"We call on all the anguished Lebanese people to take to the streets to demand the prosecution of all the corrupt," said Sami Rammah, the retired general who spearheaded the short-lived occupation of the foreign ministry on Saturday.

Arab League chief, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, met top officials ahead of expected visits by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Volunteers and members of civil society clean the
Volunteers and members of civil society clean the rubble in a street of the damaged trendy Beirut neighbourhood of Mar Mikhael on August 6, 2020 in the aftermath of a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital.

Near the massive crater caused by Tuesday's explosion, whose shockwave was felt on the island of Cyprus, teams of Lebanese and foreign rescuers were digging through the rubble in a push to find survivors.

According to the health ministry, at least 158 people were killed and 6 000 were wounded by the blast, which in a few seconds levelled the port and sowed as much destruction in some areas as 15 years of civil war had done a generation ago.

Syrian authorities said over 40 Syrians were among the dead, though it was unclear if they were part of the Lebanese health ministry's tally.

The Netherlands also announced that its ambassador's wife had died on Saturday of injuries sustained in the blast.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Group of protesters take over Lebanon foreign ministry as protest flare up in wake of horror blast
Beirut blast: Death toll rises to 158 as police clash with disgruntled citizens
More than 60 still missing after Beirut mega-blast: ministry
Read more on:
lebanonaccidentssecurityprotests
Lottery
Sweet Saturday for 19 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you know what your baby's name means?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, we just chose one we loved
43% - 1042 votes
Yes, we researched the meaning carefully
40% - 960 votes
Yes, it's a traditional family name
17% - 415 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.63
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
23.01
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
20.79
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
12.62
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.01)
Gold
2034.21
(+0.05)
Silver
28.28
(+0.09)
Platinum
961.50
(+0.38)
Brent Crude
44.55
(-1.53)
Palladium
2166.01
(+0.63)
All Share
56757.73
(-1.56)
Top 40
52435.65
(-1.72)
Financial 15
9897.96
(+0.10)
Industrial 25
74671.49
(-1.98)
Resource 10
58948.78
(-1.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20221.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo