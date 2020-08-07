7m ago

add bookmark

Beirut blast: Lebanon's leaders face rage, calls for reform after tragic explosion claims 149 lives

  • Shock has turned to anger in Lebanon after at least 149 people died and more than 5 000 were injured in Tuesday's colossal explosion.
  • Security forces fired tear gas in central Beirut to disperse dozens of anti-government demonstrators enraged by the blast.
  • Lebanon's leadership is facing growing rage for failing to halt the nation's deepest economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Beirut – Lebanon's leadership faced growing rage after a massive explosion laid waste to large parts of central Beirut, with security forces firing tear gas at demonstrations late on Thursday as international leaders called for reform.

Shock has turned to anger in a traumatised nation where at least 149 people died and more than 5 000 were injured in Tuesday's colossal explosion of a huge pile of ammonium nitrate that had languished for years in a port warehouse.

The aftermath of a huge blast at Beirut port
The aftermath of Tuesday's blast is seen at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut, on August 5, 2020.

To many Lebanese, it was tragic proof of the rot at the core of their governing system, which has failed to halt the deepest economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war and has plunged millions into poverty.

State media reported late on Thursday that security forces fired tear gas in central Beirut to disperse dozens of anti-government demonstrators enraged by the blast.

Some in the small protest were wounded, the National News Agency reported.

'Deep change'

Earlier, visiting French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to lead international emergency relief efforts and organise an aid conference in the coming days, promising that "Lebanon is not alone".

But he also warned that the country – already in desperate need of a multi-billion-dollar bailout and hit by political turmoil since October – would "continue to sink" unless it implements urgent reforms.

Speaking of Lebanon's political leaders, Macron said "their responsibility is huge – that of a revamped pact with the Lebanese people in the coming weeks, that of deep change".

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose talks with Lebanon started in May but have since stalled, warned that it was "essential to overcome the impasse in the discussions on critical reforms".

The IMF urged Lebanon – which is seeking more than $20 billion in external funding and now faces billions more in disaster costs – "to put in place a meaningful programme to turn around the economy" following Tuesday's disaster.

'I understand your anger'

Macron's visit to the small Mediterranean country, a French protectorate during colonial times, was the first by a foreign head of state since the disaster.

The French president visited Beirut's harbourside blast zone, a wasteland of blackened ruins, rubble and charred debris where a 140-metre-wide crater has filled with seawater.

As he inspected a devastated pharmacy, crowds outside vented their fury at the country's "terrorist" leadership, shouting "revolution" and "the people want an end to the regime!".

Wreckage in the aftermath of the blast
The wreckage in the aftermath of the blast in Beirut, Lebanon.

Later Macron was thronged by survivors who pleaded with him to help get rid of their reviled ruling elite.

Another woman implored Macron to keep French financial aid out of the reach of Lebanese officials, accused by many of their people of rampant graft and greed.

"I guarantee you that this aid will not fall into corrupt hands," the president pledged.

Macron later told BFMTV he was not presenting Lebanon's leadership with a "diktat" after some of the political class criticised his remarks as interference.

'System has to go'

Compounding their woes, Lebanon recorded 255 coronavirus cases on Thursday – its highest single-day infection tally – after the blast upended a planned lockdown and sent thousands streaming into overflowing hospitals.

The disaster death toll rose from 137 to 149 on Thursday evening, the health ministry said, and was expected to further rise as rescue workers kept digging through the rubble.

Even as they counted their dead, many Lebanese were consumed with anger over the blast.

Destruction following a massive explosion
Destruction following a massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon.

"We can't bear more than this. This is it. The whole system has got to go," said 30-year-old Mohammad Suyur.

The small demonstration on Thursday night, as well as a flood of angry social media posts, suggested the disaster could reignite a cross-sectarian protest movement that erupted in October, but faded because of the grinding economic hardship and the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab and President Michel Aoun have promised to put the culprits responsible for the disaster behind bars.

'We took matters into our own hands'

A military prosecutor announced 16 port staff had been detained over the blast.

But trust in institutions is low and few on Beirut's streets hold out hope for an impartial inquiry.

Amid the fury and gloom, the explosion's aftermath has also yielded countless uplifting examples of spontaneous solidarity.

Volunteers and members of civil society clean up
Volunteers and members of civil society clean the rubble in a street of the damaged trendy Beirut neighbourhood of Mar Mikhael on August 6, 2020 in the aftermath of a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital.

Business owners swiftly posted offers to repair doors, paint damaged walls or replace shattered windows for free.

Lebanon's diaspora, believed to be nearly three times the tiny country's five million population, has rushed to launch fundraisers and wire money to loved ones.

In Beirut, volunteers handled much of the clean-up.

Husam Abu Nasr, a 30-year-old volunteer, said: "We don't have a state to take these steps, so we took matters into our own hands."


Related Links
Beirut's accidental cargo: How an unscheduled port visit led to disaster
Beirut blast: 'Revolution!' - Angry crowds urge Macron to help bring change as death toll hits 145
Beirut blast: Lebanon mourns, searches for missing in wake of explosion that killed at least 145
Read more on:
emmanuel macronhassan diabmichel aounlebanonaccidentssecurityprotests
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 5 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you know what your baby's name means?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, we just chose one we loved
67% - 26 votes
Yes, we researched the meaning carefully
26% - 10 votes
Yes, it's a traditional family name
8% - 3 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.58
(-1.03)
ZAR/GBP
23.03
(-0.61)
ZAR/EUR
20.80
(-0.53)
ZAR/AUD
12.69
(-0.70)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.86)
Gold
2060.48
(-0.41)
Silver
28.34
(-4.73)
Platinum
975.00
(-2.30)
Brent Crude
45.10
(-0.18)
Palladium
2180.84
(-1.79)
All Share
57245.60
(-0.71)
Top 40
52893.80
(-0.86)
Financial 15
10001.82
(+1.15)
Industrial 25
74555.65
(-2.13)
Resource 10
60166.80
(+0.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo