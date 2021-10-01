01 Oct

add bookmark

Biden administration urges halt to strict Texas abortion law

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Protesters hold up signs at a protest against Texas' new abortion law.
Protesters hold up signs at a protest against Texas' new abortion law.
Sergio Flores/Getty Images
  • President Joe Biden's administration urged a judge to block a near-total ban on abortion imposed by Texas.
  • The US Supreme Court allowed the law to take effect even as litigation over its legality continues in lower courts.
  • The Texas law bans abortions starting at six weeks of pregnancy.

President Joe Biden's administration on Friday urged a judge to block a near-total ban on abortion imposed by Texas - the strictest such law in the nation - in a key battle in the ferocious legal war over abortion access in the United States.

The US Supreme Court on 1 September allowed the Republican-backed law to take effect even as litigation over its legality continues in lower courts.

The US Justice Department eight days later sued in federal court to try to invalidate it.

During a hearing in the Texas capital of Austin, Justice Department lawyers asked US District Judge Robert Pitman to temporarily block the law, saying the state's Republican legislature and governor enacted it in an open defiance of the Constitution.

"There is no doubt under binding constitutional precedents that a state may not ban abortions at six weeks," said Brian Netter, the lead Justice Department attorney on the case.

"Texas knew this but, it wanted a 6-week ban anyway. So this state resorted to an unprecedented scheme of vigilante justice."

ALSO READ | Texas doctor performs abortion in test of new restrictive law

In the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalised abortion nationwide, the Supreme Court recognised a woman's constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy.

The high court in December is due to hear arguments over the legality of a Mississippi abortion law in a case in which officials from that state are asking the justices to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

The Texas law bans abortions starting at six weeks of pregnancy, a point when many women may not yet realise they are pregnant.

It and the Mississippi measure are among a series of Republican-backed laws passed by various states restricting abortion.

About 85% to 90% of abortions are performed after six weeks.

Texas makes no exception for cases of rape and incest.

It also lets ordinary citizens enforce the ban, rewarding them at least $10 000 if they successfully sue anyone who helped provide an abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected.

READ | Texas doctor who defied state’s new abortion ban is sued

The four Whole Woman's Health abortion clinics across the state have reported that patient visits have plummeted and some staff have quit since the Texas law took effect.

In an emergency motion to the court, the Justice Department provided sworn statements from doctors who described the impact of the Texas law on patients.

In one statement, Dr. Joshua Yap said he witnessed a "surge" of women crossing into neighboring Oklahoma for abortions.

Yap said:

One of the most heart-wrenching cases I have seen recently was of a Texas minor who had been raped by a family member.

The doctor said a guardian made an eight-hour drive to Oklahoma from Galveston because the girl was more than six weeks pregnant.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state's top law enforcement official, argued in a court filing on Wednesday that the Justice Department's lawsuit must be dismissed on jurisdictional grounds. The Texas law must be challenged in state court through lawsuits brought against abortion providers by private citizens, Paxton said.

Democratic former President Barack Obama appointed Pitman to the judiciary in 2014.

The hearing will also include arguments from other interested parties, including Oscar Stilley, a disbarred lawyer in home confinement for tax evasion who in September became one of the first people to test a key provision of the law by suing a San Antonio doctor who provided an abortion.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 422 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 741 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 1496 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

13h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.86
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.13
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.23
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,760.67
0.0%
Silver
22.54
0.0%
Palladium
1,923.00
0.0%
Platinum
975.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.28
+1.2%
Top 40
57,266
-1.0%
All Share
63,661
-1.0%
Resource 10
57,212
-1.5%
Industrial 25
81,116
-1.0%
Financial 15
14,589
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in...

29 Sep

FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in memory of his uncle
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo