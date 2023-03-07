Biden administration weighs migrant family detention policy as all options 'on the table'





The US may restart the practice of detaining migrant families, sources said.

The Biden administration is also considering the arrest of families who have been ordered deported.

Migrant Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted on 11 May.

The White House is considering restarting the detention of migrant families caught crossing the US-Mexico border, four current and former US officials told Reuters, which would reverse a move to end the practice.

The Biden administration also is weighing reviving immigration arrests of migrant families within the US who have been ordered deported, two of the officials said.

"It's all on the table," said one of the officials, all of whom requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The Biden administration is exploring options as it prepares for a possible rise in border crossings with Covid-19 restrictions blocking migrants expected to lift on 11 May.

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat who took office in 2021, pledged to reverse the more restrictive immigration policies of Republican former president Donald Trump but has embraced some of his measures as border arrests soared to record levels.

READ | Britain to present new legislation to 'stop the boats' of migrant arrivals

A US Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said that no final decisions had been made and that "the administration will continue to prioritise safe, orderly, and humane processing of migrants".

AFP PHOTO: Guillermo Arias, AFP

The New York Times first reported the possible restart of family detention.

The Biden administration has discussed using two Texas detention centres that previously housed families, three of the US officials said.

A separate Biden official, when asked about reviving family detention in those two centres, said that idea was no longer under consideration.

The Biden administration said in a February 2022 memo that it was repurposing family detention centres to hold only adults, a major shift away from Trump's push to expand such detention.

Neha Desai, who represents migrant children in a decades-long lawsuit that governs conditions for their detention, criticised the possible detention restart.



"Even in conditions that actually meet minimum standards of health and safety, there is absolutely no humane way to detain families," she said.