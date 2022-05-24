21m ago

add bookmark

Biden, Albanese swap jokes in first meeting

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • US President Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese swapped banter, reminiscences, and even sleeping advice in their first meeting since the Australian's election win.
  • The light-hearted exchanges came as the two men met in Tokyo where they were attending the Quad summit.
  • Biden expressed admiration that Albanese decided to fly to Tokyo for the Quad meeting so soon after his election win, saying it showed Australia is "all-in" on the relationship.

US President Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese swapped banter, reminiscences, and even sleeping advice in their first meeting since the Australian's election win.

The light-hearted exchanges came as the two men met in Tokyo where they were attending the Quad summit - a grouping that includes Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

Biden, who has deepened US ties with Australia as part of a strategy to contain China, called the US-Australian alliance "an anchor of stability and prosperity" in the Asia-Pacific.


According to a readout from the White House, their behind-doors discussions covered topics such as the AUKUS security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States, and efforts to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

In public exchanges, however, Biden opened by joking that his counterpart, elected just last weekend, has "been on the job a long time".

He expressed admiration that Albanese decided to fly to Tokyo for the Quad meeting so soon after his election win, saying it showed Australia is "all-in" on the relationship.

Then, instead of the more typical good-luck wish to the newbie leader, Biden suggested good night.

Biden said, admiringly:

You were sworn in and got on a plane.

So "if you fall asleep while you're here, it's OK, because I don't know how you're doing it. It's really quite extraordinary -- just getting off the campaign trail as well."

Albanese showed no fatigue as he launched into his own banter.

Lauding how the two countries are "great friends", he recalled visiting the United States many years ago as a "young fellow" on a State Department invitational programme to experience the country.

While on the trip, he conducted research into the diversity of US society, studying groups ranging from the National Rifle Association gun lobby to Planned Parenthood, which promotes abortion access.


It was, Albanese said to laughter, "the full kit and caboodle across the spectrum".

"You're a great man," exclaimed Biden, who has tried with varying success to battle against deepening right-left divisions in US society.

Albanese noted that he would host the next Quad summit in Australia in 2023, but said he hoped to be "visiting the US before then".

Biden suggested they "work out a time sooner than later".

Returning to his concerns over Albanese's travel schedule, the US president added: "But you're probably going to have to be home at some point."


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
quadjoe bidenanthony albaneseaustraliausjapan
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
48% - 2424 votes
No
52% - 2676 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.75
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.68
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.88
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,857.64
+0.2%
Silver
21.87
+0.3%
Palladium
2,008.00
+0.4%
Platinum
956.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
113.42
+0.8%
Top 40
61,359
-0.7%
All Share
67,945
-0.6%
Resource 10
74,227
-0.5%
Industrial 25
72,189
-1.1%
Financial 15
15,908
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo