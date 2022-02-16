1h ago

add bookmark

Biden allows 6 January panel access to Trump's White House visitor logs

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Joe Biden.
President Joe Biden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
  • Donald Trump tried to block the US House of Representatives from accessing batches of documents including White House visitor logs.
  • Federal courts also rejected Trump's lawsuit seeking to withhold the records.
  • The 6 January committee has also sought records from social media and other telecommunications firms.

US President Joe Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump's executive privilege claims and ordered White House visitor logs to be released to the panel investigating the deadly 6 January 2021 attack, according to a letter released on Wednesday.

In a letter to the National Archives, Biden's White House counsel granted congressional investigators access to the data given the urgency of their work probing Trump supporters' violent siege at the US Capitol last year, and ordered the agency to turn over the logs within 15 days.

"The President has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified, as to these records and portions of records," Biden counsel Dana Remus wrote in the letter dated 15 February.

Representatives for Trump, a Republican, did not respond to a request for comment.

Biden, a Democrat, last year also rejected Trump's bid to block the US House of Representatives 6 January committee from accessing batches of documents from the former president's time at the White House. Federal courts also rejected Trump's lawsuit seeking to withhold the records.

Remus in the letter said the logs of those who visited the White House before Trump left on 20 January 2021, should be handed over quickly "in light of the urgency" of the committee's work and Congress' "compelling need."

Remus wrote:

Constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself.

Representatives for the White House did not respond to a request for any additional comment beyond the letter.

The US National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) told Trump in a letter on Wednesday that unless a court intervenes it would turn over the logs on 3 March, the same day it is scheduled to provide former Vice President Mike Pence's records.

Hundreds charge

Separately on Wednesday, the founder of a right-wing militia group charged with seditious conspiracy over his alleged role in organising the 6 January attack is set to appear in court, seeking to be released from jail while he awaits trial.

So far, more than 725 people have been charged with playing a role in the attack that left five people dead and more than 100 police officers injured. Another four police officers involved in defending the Capitol later committed suicide.

The 6 January committee has made 81 subpoenas public, including those issued to top Trump aides and allies, and interviewed more than 560 witnesses. It has also sought records from social media and other telecommunications firms.

On Tuesday, it subpoenaed six people who had knowledge of or participated in unsuccessful efforts to send false "alternate electors" to Washington for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

ALSO READ | George Floyd trial: Tearful former cop tells court of abusive childhood

Trump has repeatedly blasted the committee's investigation and decried the November 2020 election, which he lost to Biden by more than 7 million ballots and by 74 votes in the Electoral College.

Trump, who has teased a potential presidential run in 2024 but not formally declared his candidacy, could again file suit seeking to block the release of the visitor logs, which he sought to block in a 31 January letter to the Archives.

The US Supreme Court last month, however, rejected Trump's early attempt to withhold documents in a near-unanimous decision, with only one of the top court's nine justices objecting.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidendonald trumpus
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 1292 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 8199 votes
I don't know
9% - 921 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.99
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.38
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.07
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,872.55
+1.0%
Silver
23.64
+1.1%
Palladium
2,286.00
+1.4%
Platinum
1,065.00
+3.6%
Brent Crude
93.28
-3.4%
Top 40
69,736
+0.8%
All Share
76,503
+0.9%
Resource 10
78,015
+2.1%
Industrial 25
92,337
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,364
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo