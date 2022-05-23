51m ago

add bookmark

Biden angers China with vow to defend Taiwan

accreditation
President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the East Room of the White House on February 07, 2022.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the East Room of the White House on February 07, 2022.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
  • President Joe Biden has compared China's threat to self-ruled Taiwan to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
  • Beijing has recently intensified military pressure on Taiwan.
  • The United States has committed to providing Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

President Joe Biden vowed Monday that US forces would defend Taiwan militarily if China attempted to take control of the island by force, prompting Beijing to warn that America was "playing with fire."

Speaking in Tokyo, Biden compared China's threat to self-ruled Taiwan to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, delivering his strongest remarks to date on the issue amid rising tensions over Beijing's growing economic and military power.

Asked if Washington was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan, he gave the unequivocal reply: "Yes... That's the commitment we made."

"We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it," Biden said - referring to Washington's diplomatic recognition of Beijing as the sole government of China.

"But the idea that it can be taken by force is just not appropriate," he said of Taiwan. "It would dislocate the entire region and would be another action similar to Ukraine."

Beijing, which considers Taiwan a rebellious province and has recently intensified military pressure on the island, warned that Washington is playing a risky game.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin declared that China "has no room for compromise or concession," when it comes to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The United States is "playing with fire," warned the Chinese State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office.

Washington is "using the 'Taiwan card' to contain China, and will itself get burned," said Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the office.

Zhu "urged the United States to stop any remarks or actions" that violate previously established principles between the two countries.

- Comparing Taiwan to Ukraine -

Biden's remarks, in a press conference together with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, offered democratic Taiwan its loudest reassurance in decades but also brought more uncertainty to the US stance.

Since switching recognition to Beijing in 1979, the United States has committed to providing Taiwan with the means to defend itself but has kept a "strategic ambiguity" on whether it would intervene militarily.

The policy was designed both to keep Beijing from declaring war and to stop Taiwan from formally declaring independence.

But a growing constituency in the United States advocates a switch to "strategic clarity," believing an explicit promise to defend Taiwan is needed to deter an increasingly assertive and powerful Beijing.

Biden compared Taiwan's situation directly with Ukraine, which has received billions of dollars worth of arms and aid from the United States since the Russian invasion on 24 February.

He said Western sanctions on Russia must exact a "long-term price," because otherwise "what signal does that send to China about the cost of attempting to take Taiwan by force?"

He warned Beijing was already "flirting with danger right now by flying so close and all the manoeuvres undertaken" - referring to a growing number of Chinese sorties, naval exercises and other power projections in the Taiwan Straits.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenuschina
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
48% - 2132 votes
No
52% - 2322 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.76
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.83
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.84
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.9%
Gold
1,853.18
+0.4%
Silver
21.78
+0.1%
Palladium
2,002.00
+1.6%
Platinum
958.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
112.55
+0.5%
Top 40
61,788
+1.3%
All Share
68,367
+1.2%
Resource 10
74,616
+2.8%
Industrial 25
73,018
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,916
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo