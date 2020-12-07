49m ago

Biden builds health team to fight pandemic, names California's Becerra for leading post

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden said he will nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and human services on Monday as one of the top officials on his team to fight the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden chose Becerra, 62, a Latino former congressman, as he faces more pressure to add diversity to his Cabinet appointments, including complaints from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus about the number of Latinos.

Becerra will lead the health agency as officials struggle to contain a resurgence of the novel coronavirus, including record infections and a daily death toll that has exceeded 2 000 in recent days, and to prepare for a mammoth effort to vaccinate Americans.

"This team of world-class medical experts and public servants will be ready on Day One to mobilise every resource of the federal government to expand testing and masking," Biden said in a statement, adding that they would "oversee the safe, equitable, and free distribution of treatments and vaccines."

More than 282 000 Americans have died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to a Reuters tally. Authorities in California, the most populous state in the country with about 40 million residents, on Monday compelled much of the state to close shop and stay at home the day after it reported a record 30 000-plus new cases.

Biden, who takes office on 20 January, has announced top nominees for his national security and economic teams.

The Democrat has pressed ahead with the transition to the White House even as Republican President Donald Trump refuses to concede the 3 November election and wages a foundering effort to overturn the results.

Dozens of Trump's legal challenges have been rejected by the courts.

Trump suffered another setback on Sunday when the leader of his legal team, personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, tested positive for Covid-19. A source familiar with the situation said Giuliani had been admitted to a Washington hospital.

"I'm getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything," Giuliani tweeted on Sunday night.

Biden's choice of Becerra adds a political operator to a health effort that would otherwise largely rely on government administrators and health experts.

During his time in Congress, Becerra played a role in passing the Affordable Care Act, Democratic President Barack Obama's main domestic policy achievement. In his current role in California, he leads a coalition of 20 states defending the program better known as Obamacare against Republican attacks, including in a case before the Supreme Court last month.

"Biden is living up to his commitment to make the Cabinet a reflection of diversity," said Robert Garcia, mayor of Long Beach, California, and an ally of both Becerra and Biden.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi described the healthcare team selections as "critical in the fight to crush the coronavirus and defend every American’s right to quality, affordable healthcare."

Biden also chose Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, to run the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, whom Biden has tapped as his chief medical adviser on the coronavirus, said he would be involved in all aspects of the response.

"Obviously, this is an enormous challenge that we're all going to be facing throughout the country as we emerge into and from the winter months," Fauci told CNN.

Biden also named Jeff Zients, an economic adviser known for his managerial skills, as a coronavirus "czar" to oversee a Covid-19 response that will soon include an unprecedented operation to distribute hundreds of millions of doses of a new vaccine, coordinating efforts across multiple federal agencies.

Biden picked Vivek Murthy, a physician and former surgeon general, to return for a second term as surgeon general. He chose Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a professor at the Yale School of Medicine, to lead a group to deal with addressing the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Black and Latino Americans.

