1h ago

add bookmark

Biden calls for assault weapon ban after Colorado shooting

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US President Joe Biden.
US President Joe Biden.
Mandel Ngan / AFP
  • US President Joe Biden called for the country to ban assault weapons saying a previous ban brought down mass killings when he was a senator.
  • A 21-year-old man was charged with the mass killing of 10 people in a grocery store in Colorado.
  • Biden said last month he wanted Congress to go further and pass laws that would require background checks on all gun sales.

President Joe Biden called on Tuesday for the United States to ban assault weapons, as he urged Congress to act on gun control in the wake of a deadly mass shooting in Colorado.

"I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future - and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act," Biden said in an address from the White House.

"We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again," said Biden, recalling that Congress previously overcame its divisions to pass a 10-year ban on assault weapons back in 1994.

"I got that done when I was a senator. It passed," said Biden - who was chairperson of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time. "It was a law for the longest time. And it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again."

A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with gunning 10 people down in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado - less than a week after another gunman shot dead eight people at multiple spas in Atlanta - spurring urgent new calls for action on gun control.

Tighter gun control is overwhelmingly popular with Americans, and championed by Biden's Democrats, but Republicans have long stood against what a minority view as any infringement on their right to bear arms.

This month the House of Representatives passed two measures aimed at enhancing background checks and closing a loophole related to a deadly 2015 church shooting in Charleston.

The bills address a hugely popular premise among American voters: That background checks should be required for all US firearm sales, including those at gun shows.

"That's one of the best tools we have right now to prevent gun violence," Biden said of the legislation. "The Senate should immediately pass - let me say it again: The United States Senate, I hope some are listening - should immediately pass the two House-passed bills that close loopholes in the background check system."

Biden said last month he wanted Congress to go further and pass laws that would require background checks on all gun sales and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

"This is not and should not be a partisan issue," he said. "This is an American issue. It will save lives. American lives. And we have to act."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenusus shootings
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6662 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4415 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 6510 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.88
(+1.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.46
(+0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.64
(+0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.35
(-0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+1.4)
Gold
1,727.58
(-0.7)
Silver
25.06
(-2.7)
Platinum
1,170.44
(-1.4)
Brent Crude
64.62
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,611.50
(-0.5)
All Share
65,319
(0.0)
Top 40
59,793
(0.0)
Financial 15
11,920
(0.0)
Industrial 25
87,265
(0.0)
Resource 10
64,366
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo