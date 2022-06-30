14m ago

add bookmark

Biden calls for 'exception' in Senate rules to pass abortion rights law

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US President Joe Biden attends the EU Leaders' Summit in Brussels, Belgium on 24 March 2022.
US President Joe Biden attends the EU Leaders' Summit in Brussels, Belgium on 24 March 2022.
PHOTO: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Ima

US President Joe Biden on Thursday called for an "exception" to the Senate filibuster rule so that Democrats can pass an abortion rights law, reversing the recent Supreme Court decision.

The "exception to the filibuster" called for by Biden would allow Democrats to pass a law enshrining abortion access rights with their current thin majority and no Republican support.

His call for the unusual legislative manoeuvre comes after the Supreme Court overturned decades of federal protection for abortion access.

Under Senate rules, most legislation requires 60 votes from the 100 senators to pass, but Democrats presently have only 50 votes, with Vice President Kamala Harris providing the tie-breaker.

Bypassing the filibuster would allow a simple majority to pass a new law, but many lawmakers and Biden himself have generally been wary of breaking with precedent, because the filibuster is seen as a useful check on power by any party with a narrow majority.

The Supreme Court ruling that overturned almost 50 years of abortion rights under the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling has ended federal protection for abortions and given individual state legislatures authority to set their own laws.

Already around half of the 50 US states are enacting laws to restrict abortion access.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenusabortion ban
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 5622 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
91% - 107220 votes
Only certain circumstances
4% - 4991 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

2h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.39
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.92
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
17.13
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.6%
Gold
1,807.87
-0.5%
Silver
20.27
-2.3%
Palladium
1,907.50
-2.9%
Platinum
897.50
-2.2%
Brent Crude
116.26
-1.5%
Top 40
60,109
-2.4%
All Share
66,223
-2.3%
Resource 10
63,748
-3.1%
Industrial 25
79,405
-1.4%
Financial 15
14,686
-3.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

2h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

6h ago

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

7h ago

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics

7h ago

GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo