14m ago

add bookmark

Biden calls lifting of indoor mask rule 'great day'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Joe Biden told Americans on Thursday that the lifting of the rule on indoor mask wearing was "a great day" in the fight against Covid-19.
  • In often emotional remarks, Biden declared a major victory in the more than year-long battle which has seen more than half a million Americans die.
  • Biden noted that the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) decision to stop recommending masks for all indoor activities applied only to people who have received both shots of vaccines.

President Joe Biden told Americans on Thursday that the lifting of the rule on indoor mask wearing was "a great day" in the fight against Covid-19 and that they could now "smile again."

"I think it's a great milestone, a great day," he said in a nationally televised address at the White House.

In often emotional remarks, Biden declared a major victory in the more than year-long battle which has seen more than half a million Americans die.

However he noted that the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) decision to stop recommending masks for all indoor activities applied only to people who have received both shots of vaccines.

Biden implored those yet to be completely vaccinated to keep wearing masks for now.

"Please protect yourself until we get to the finish line. Because as great as this announcement is, we don't want to let up. We all know how tough this virus us. The safest thing for the country, is for everyone to get vaccinated," he said.

Biden spoke about the hundreds of thousands of deaths and the lives upended for millions more as they missed family gatherings and important rituals.

The Democrat then heaped praise on ordinary Americans who, he said, had met the challenge head on - and better than in some other countries.

He said:

You've endured all this. When your country asked you to get vaccinated, you did. The American people stepped up. You did what I consider to be your patriotic duty. That's how we got to this day. As president, I can say I'm pleased... but not surprised.

"As the virus tragically rages in other countries, as other nations, even wealthy nations, are mired in the challenges of slow vaccine rollout and poor economic conditions, things are very different here."

Biden noted that coronavirus cases are down in 49 of 50 states, saying deaths were down 80% to their lowest level since April 2020, when the disease was just taking a grip.

However, "it's going to take a little more time," he said. "Most people under the age of 65 aren't vaccinated yet."

Although pleading for patience, he invited those vaccinated to once again experience the pleasure of smiling.

He said:

Take your mask off. You've earned the right to do something that Americans are known for all around the world: greeting others with a smile.

"As tough as this pandemic's been, we will get through it. We will rebuild our economy, reclaim our lives and get back to normal," he said.

"Laugh again, we'll know joy again and we'll smile again. Now, we'll see one another smile, look at the smiles on other people's faces."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenuscoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 6283 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 5745 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 673 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.09
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.81
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.06
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,833.64
+0.4%
Silver
27.25
+0.6%
Palladium
2,922.50
+2.0%
Platinum
1,226.50
+1.3%
Brent Crude
67.05
-3.3%
Top 40
60,211
0.0%
All Share
66,169
0.0%
Resource 10
69,474
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,513
0.0%
Financial 15
12,499
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

3h ago

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo