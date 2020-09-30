Biden calls Trump debate performance a 'national embarrassment'

Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday branded his presidential rival's caustic debate performance as a "national embarrassment" for not addressing concerns of everyday Americans and failing to clearly denounce white supremacist groups.

"Maybe I should not say this, but the president of the United States conducted himself the way he did - I think it was a national embarrassment," Biden said during a stop in Alliance, Ohio as part of a short train tour through Ohio and neighboring swing state Pennsylvania.

Asked about Trump's failure to denounce the far-right Proud Boys group, Biden said his message to the Proud Boys "and every other white supremacist group is: cease and desist. That's not who we are. This is not who we are as Americans."