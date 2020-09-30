26m ago

add bookmark

Biden calls Trump debate performance a 'national embarrassment'

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US President Donald Trump and former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speak during the first presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
US President Donald Trump and former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speak during the first presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images

Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday branded his presidential rival's caustic debate performance as a "national embarrassment" for not addressing concerns of everyday Americans and failing to clearly denounce white supremacist groups.

"Maybe I should not say this, but the president of the United States conducted himself the way he did - I think it was a national embarrassment," Biden said during a stop in Alliance, Ohio as part of a short train tour through Ohio and neighboring swing state Pennsylvania.

Asked about Trump's failure to denounce the far-right Proud Boys group, Biden said his message to the Proud Boys "and every other white supremacist group is: cease and desist. That's not who we are. This is not who we are as Americans."

Related Links
Biden's criticism of Amazon deforestation draws swift reaction in Brazil
ANALYSIS | Trump vs Biden: Three SA experts on who won 1st US presidential debate
Trump ups spending on lawyers as US election legal battles heat up
Read more on:
joe bidendonald trumpusus elections 2020
Lottery
2 win R190k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
15% - 1867 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 9795 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1202 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.74
(+0.99)
ZAR/GBP
21.64
(+0.60)
ZAR/EUR
19.65
(+1.14)
ZAR/AUD
12.01
(+0.71)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.79)
Gold
1885.00
(-0.57)
Silver
23.26
(-3.93)
Platinum
890.13
(+1.03)
Brent Crude
41.31
(-3.06)
Palladium
2297.00
(+0.06)
All Share
54264.96
(-0.44)
Top 40
50042.44
(-0.55)
Financial 15
10071.85
(+0.68)
Industrial 25
73187.40
(-0.23)
Resource 10
53383.39
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

13h ago

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo