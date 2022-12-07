1h ago

add bookmark

Biden celebrates Senate victory for Democrats, as Raphael Warnock wins Georgia runoff

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Democrat Raphael Warnock won a Senate runoff election in Georgia. 
  • The win strengthened a Senate majority for the Democratic party. 
  • President Joe Biden celebrated the victory, saying voters rejected 'MAGAism'.

US President Joe Biden celebrated the strengthening of his party's majority in the Senate on Tuesday after Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared the winner of a runoff election in Georgia.

The incumbent senator defeated Republican Herschel Walker, a former football star and protege of former president Donald Trump, according to projections by television networks.

Warnock's win confirms the very slim Democratic majority - 51 to 49 - in the upper house of Congress.

"Tonight Georgia voters stood up for our democracy, rejected Ultra MAGAism, and most importantly: sent a good man back to the Senate. Here's to six more years," Biden tweeted.

The party's electoral triumph does not change the balance of power in the Senate, of which Democrats had already secured control on November 8.

But the win by Warnock, a pastor at the Atlanta church where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr once preached, hands Democrats greater control in committees and curbs the power of any individual Democratic senator to sink Biden initiatives.

The Republicans took back the House last month, but with a much smaller majority than expected.

Raphael Warnock
Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) delivers a victory speech at his election night party in Atlanta, Georgia.

Warnock, 53, and Walker, 60, faced voters after neither earned more than 50 percent in the November 8 midterm vote.

Democrats retained control of the Senate in that vote with 50 seats, Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote giving them the edge in the 100-seat chamber.

Warnock's win significantly curbs the power of centrist Democratic senator Joe Manchin, who has already blocked several major Biden initiatives in the first two years of the president's term.

With 700 days to go before the 2024 presidential election, Republicans hope to stymie Biden's momentum after his party performed much better than expected in November.

Obama to the rescue

Determined to win the race, Democrats called on their top gun: charismatic former president Barack Obama, who campaigned alongside Warnock in Atlanta last week.

And in yet another sign of how high the stakes were, $400 million was spent on the Georgia race to make it the most expensive campaign of the midterms.

Some 1.9 million people voted early, many of them likely Democratic voters, while Republicans were expected to turn out in force on Tuesday.

Polls had the race too close to call.

Georgia, historically a Republican state, took America by surprise when voters chose Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential election and then sent two Democrats to the Senate two months later in another runoff.

Polar opposites

Both the candidates this time are natives of Georgia, but the men are polar opposites.

Warnock grew up in poverty, born the eleventh of 12 children to a former soldier and preacher father and a mother who worked in the cotton fields.

He remained as a senior pastor at Martin Luther King's Ebenezer Baptist Church even after his election and holds a doctorate in theology.

Walker is a latecomer to politics with his 2022 Senate run.

The 60-year-old conservative is considered one of the best players in the history of American college football -- a near-religious institution in the South -- and went on to have a stellar career in the National Football League.

Walker, who is staunchly anti-abortion even in cases of rape, has been the subject of several recent scandals, having been accused of paying for abortions for two women he had relationships with.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
raphael warnockgeorgiausus politics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
22% - 2220 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 2986 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
48% - 4823 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.39
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.09
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.20
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,771.78
+0.0%
Silver
22.28
+0.4%
Palladium
1,862.00
+0.6%
Platinum
982.85
-0.8%
Brent Crude
79.35
-4.2%
Top 40
67,842
-0.8%
All Share
73,975
-0.8%
Resource 10
72,947
-1.4%
Industrial 25
90,810
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,657
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Loving local, now more than ever with DStv One2Fibre

1h ago

Loving local, now more than ever with DStv One2Fibre
What if... you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

1h ago

What if... you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

1h ago

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo