11m ago

add bookmark

Biden considering former Obama national security adviser Donilon for CIA - source

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is considering naming Tom Donilon, a veteran diplomat and national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, as director of the CIA, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

The CIA position could be one of the most challenging in Biden's administration after four years of Republican President Donald Trump accusing the agency of being part of a "Deep State" conspiracy seeking to undermine his presidency.

Donilon's consideration was first reported by Politico.

READ HERE | Trump's election defiance in fresh chaos

Biden, who takes office on 20 January, is also said to be considering Michael Morell, who was the CIA's deputy director and acting director of the agency twice under Obama.

Biden, an integral part of Obama's national security team during his eight years as vice president, would have worked closely with both men.

He has already picked other Obama administration veterans for major national security posts, including Antony Blinken, a former deputy secretary of state, for secretary of state, and Avril Haines, a deputy at the CIA under Obama, to be director of national intelligence.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
China's Xi Jinping finally congratulates Biden on his 2020 election win
Biden issues Boris Johnson with new Brexit warning, saying the UK's border with Ireland must...
Biden's pick for US spy chief played a central role in Obama's covert drone war that killed hundreds
Read more on:
joe bidentom donilonusapolitics
Lottery
1 person scoops the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 967 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1828 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 10154 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.17
(-0.39)
ZAR/GBP
20.29
(-0.28)
ZAR/EUR
18.08
(-0.41)
ZAR/AUD
11.17
(-0.38)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.53)
Gold
1814.32
(+0.35)
Silver
23.33
(0.00)
Platinum
959.00
(+0.04)
Brent Crude
48.73
(+1.57)
Palladium
2348.00
(+1.08)
All Share
57873.46
(+0.23)
Top 40
53058.37
(+0.22)
Financial 15
11605.35
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
79900.79
(+0.08)
Resource 10
52868.61
(+0.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20330.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo