17m ago

Share

Biden equates China's Xi Jinping with 'dictators' at donor reception

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US President Joe Biden labelled Chinese leader Xi Jinping a dictator.
  • Biden spoke at a fundraiser in northern California.
  • Biden's remarks were slammed by Chinese spokesperson Mao Ning.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday equated his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with "dictators" as he addressed a Democratic Party donors' reception in the presence of journalists.

Speaking at a fundraiser in northern California, Biden said Xi had been angered over an incident in February when a Chinese balloon - which Washington says was used for spying - flew over the United States before being shot down by American military jets.

"The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment is he didn't know it was there," Biden said.

"I'm serious. That was the great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn't know what happened."

Biden's remarks come days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing aimed at re-establishing lines of communication in order to avoid conflict between the two global powers.

READ | Biden says Xi Jinping faces 'enormous problems'

The multi-faceted rivalry between China and the US turned into a full-blown diplomatic crisis with February's balloon incident.

US President Joe Biden has labelled Chinese Presid
US President Joe Biden has labelled Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator.

Responding to Biden's comments on Wednesday, Beijing slammed them as an "open political provocation".

"The relevant remarks by the US side are extremely absurd and irresponsible, they seriously violate basic facts, diplomatic protocol and China's political dignity," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a briefing.

"China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this," she added.

Biden, who at 80 is running for re-election, on Tuesday waved off concerns about the Asian giant, telling donors that "China has real economic difficulties."

Still on the subject of China and Xi, Biden said "we're in a situation now where he wants to have a relationship again."

Blinken "did a good job" on his Beijing trip, but "it's going to take time," Biden added.

The US president did bring up another prickly point regarding communist-ruled China: A recent summit in which leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US - known as the Quad group - sought to boost peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific maritime region.

The four countries are "working hand in glove in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean", Biden said.

Biden said:

What he (Xi) was really upset about was that I insisted that we unite the... so-called Quad.

Tuesday was not the first time Biden has made significant, even provocative, statements at fund-raising receptions, usually small-scale events at which cameras and recordings are forbidden but where journalists may listen to and transcribe the president's opening remarks.

At one such event last October, for example, Biden spoke of the threat of nuclear "Armageddon" from Russia.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenuschina
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
29% - 1411 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 2823 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 693 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

20 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.36
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.35
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.05
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
952.57
+0.1%
Palladium
1,353.89
-0.5%
Gold
1,934.10
-0.1%
Silver
23.06
-0.4%
Brent Crude
75.90
-0.3%
Top 40
70,455
-1.2%
All Share
75,843
-1.2%
Resource 10
64,415
-2.0%
Industrial 25
102,448
-1.1%
Financial 15
16,153
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo