32m ago

Share

Biden had cancerous skin lesion removed in February

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US President Joe Biden had a cancerous skin lesion successfully removed last month.
  • The lesion was removed during Biden's annual medical checkup on 16 February.
  • The checkup was the final one before an expected announcement by the 80-year-old president that he is running for reelection in 2024.

US President Joe Biden, 80, had a cancerous skin lesion successfully removed from his chest in February, his doctor said on Friday.

The lesion, detected during a routine medical examination, was a basal cell carcinoma, which "do not tend to 'spread' or metastasize," Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, said in a report made public by the White House, adding that "no further treatment is required."

The lesion was removed during Biden's annual medical checkup on February 16, after which the president was declared "fit for duty."

"The site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the president will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare," O'Connor said in the Friday report.

He noted that basal cell carcinoma were generally more innocuous than "more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma".

"President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those of as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," O'Connor, said in February following Biden's medical examination.

The checkup was the final one before an expected announcement by Biden, the oldest person ever to be US president, to declare he is running for reelection in 2024.

At the February appointment, Biden completed a series of tests that he began last year at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a complex in the Washington suburbs with a presidential facility.

O'Connor at the time wrote that the president had spent "a good deal of time in the sun in his youth" and that he had already been treated regularly for removal of localised, non-melanoma skin cancers.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenus
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
53% - 2190 votes
Lewis Hamilton
20% - 833 votes
Charles Leclerc
13% - 550 votes
George Russell
4% - 167 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
9% - 360 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies

03 Mar

LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.83
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.32
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.28
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
977.56
0.0%
Palladium
1,452.46
0.0%
Gold
1,856.55
0.0%
Silver
21.27
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.83
+1.3%
Top 40
72,319
+1.0%
All Share
78,293
+1.0%
Resource 10
67,733
+2.4%
Industrial 25
104,205
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,540
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23061.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo